Thailand Confirms 11th Monkeypox Case in Thai Man
Published

47 seconds ago

on

Thailand Confirms 11th Monkeypox Case in Thai Man

(CTN News) – It has been confirmed that a Thai man working in a massage parlour in Qatar and returning to Thailand on Saturday has been diagnosed as having monkeypox.

In a press conference with the media today (Monday), Thailand’s Disease Control Department’s acting director-general, Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, said the man began developing a fever and blisters on his arms and legs on October 8th while he was still in Qatar.

In the afternoon on Saturday, he flew back to Thailand and checked into a hospital in Pathum Thani for an examination.

A group of doctors suspected he might have been infected with monkeypox and transferred him to the Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases to diagnose and treat him.

Thailand Report 11th monkeypox case After Lab tests confirmed

According to Dr. Tares, lab tests confirmed the monkeypox infection, and he has now become Thailand’s 11th confirmed monkeypox case.

He said that health investigators are continuing their investigations to determine if more infections are present.

It has been confirmed that all 10 previously confirmed monkeypox cases have recovered from the disease, according to Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department.

The 59 people identified as being in close contact with the infected have been cleared of the disease and have gone through a 21-day monitoring period. A further ten are being monitored at the moment.

According to data up to October 13th, there have been 72,198 confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide, corresponding to 72,198 cases in 109 countries.

The countries with the highest number of cases of monkeypox are:

1. The United States  ​26,594 cases

2. Brazil​​​  8,461 cases

3. Spain​​​  7,239 cases

4. France​​ ​  4,043 cases

5. The UK​​​  3,654 cases

To date, 28 MPX-related deaths have been reported in countries such as Nigeria, Brazil, Spain, Cameroon, the United States, Belgium, Ecuador, India, Sudan, the Czech Republic, and Cuba.

