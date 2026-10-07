Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026: Visa Rules and TDAC

Last Updated on October 7, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s entry rules changed in 2026, so older advice about a 60-day visa-free stay may no longer apply to your trip. The visa rule depends on your passport and the date you enter, making it important to check your eligibility before booking or departure.

You’ll also need to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) and confirm the current document and health requirements for your circumstances. Start by checking which visa rule applies to your passport and arrival date.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s visa rules depend on your passport and arrival date. For U.S. travelers, the visa-exempt stay changes from 60 days to 30 days on September 15, 2026, under the revised visa-exemption rules.

Check Thailand’s 2026 visa-exemption rules to confirm your passport qualifies and how long you may stay.

Non-Thai travelers must submit a TDAC within three days before arrival. The arrival card is required for visa-exempt visitors, but it does not grant a visa or permission to stay.

Before departure, verify your entry stamp and current document requirements, including proof of onward travel or funds if requested.

Thailand New Entry Requirements: What Changed in 2026?

Thailand revised its tourism-related visa-exemption and visa-on-arrival rules effective September 15, 2026. The new rules create 30-day and 15-day visa-exemption categories and narrow the group eligible for visa on arrival. Your passport and the date you enter determine which category applies.

The September 15 change, in plain language

Before the change, eligible visitors, including U.S. passport holders, could enter visa-free for up to 60 days. Travelers arriving on or after September 15, 2026, fall under the revised rules. U.S. ordinary-passport holders are listed in the 30-day category, so they may be admitted visa-free for up to 30 days for tourism. The entry stamp in your passport sets your permitted stay.

The revised scheme also includes a 15-day exemption category for some travelers. Visa on arrival remains a separate option for a smaller group of nationalities. It is not the same as visa-exempt entry, and eligibility depends on the passport you present. The changes concern these tourism categories, not every type of Thai visa. For more on how the update affects trip planning, see Thailand’s September 2026 visa-rule changes.

Why you should check the current official list

Thai government summaries don’t all show the same category counts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ visa-policy summary and other official notices describe different numbers for the 30-day, 15-day, and visa-on-arrival groups. Because those figures conflict, don’t rely on a country count copied into an older article. Check the current official list for your passport before departure.

The date that matters is when you enter Thailand, not when you booked your flight. If you arrived before September 15 under the previous exemption, the new rule doesn’t shorten the stay already stamped in your passport. If you arrive on or after that date, confirm your category and plan to leave within the period granted at entry. A visa exemption or visa on arrival also doesn’t remove the separate requirement to complete the TDAC.

Check Which Visa or Visa-Free Stay Applies to Your Passport

Before booking, match your passport, travel purpose, and arrival date to Thailand’s current entry rules. The 30-day and 15-day visa-exemption categories are separate, and visa on arrival is a different process. Check the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ current visa guidance and confirm which rule applies on the day you enter.

How visa exemption differs from visa on arrival

With a visa exemption, eligible travelers don’t apply for a visa on arrival. They travel without a pre-approved tourist visa and receive permission to stay under the exemption category that applies to their passport. Under the rules described for arrivals from September 15, 2026, the exemption periods include 30-day and 15-day categories. They aren’t interchangeable, so check the permitted stay for your nationality rather than assuming all visa-exempt visitors receive the same number of days.

Visa on arrival, or VOA, requires eligible travelers to apply at an approved checkpoint after reaching Thailand. Eligibility is limited to certain nationalities, and not every airport or land crossing processes VOA applications. The reported fee is 2,000 baht, but fees, eligible passports, and designated checkpoints can change. Before departure, review the Thai Consular Affairs visa-on-arrival list and confirm the current requirements.

In short, visa exemption means no visa-on-arrival application; VOA means applying at an authorized checkpoint. Both differ from obtaining a visa before travel. For more help matching an entry route to your passport, see Thailand visa requirements by passport.

When to apply for a visa before you travel

If your nationality doesn’t qualify for a tourist exemption or VOA, arrange the appropriate visa before departure. You may also need a different visa if you’re planning a longer stay or traveling to Thailand for work, study, or another non-tourism purpose. A tourist entry category doesn’t authorize activities or stays outside its conditions.

Check the visa’s permitted activities, length of stay, required documents, and application process with an official Thai embassy or consulate. Processing times vary, so check them well before your trip and allow time to submit a complete application. Finally, verify the rules again close to departure, since eligibility and entry conditions can change.

Complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card Before You Fly

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is a required arrival form for non-Thai nationals entering Thailand. It is not a visa and doesn’t change your visa eligibility or the length of stay you may receive. The requirement applies whether you arrive by air, land, or sea, so complete it before traveling, even if you already hold a Thai visa.

When to submit the TDAC and what to prepare

Submit the form through the official Thai Immigration Bureau TDAC portal during the three-day window that includes your arrival date. For example, if you arrive on October 10, you can submit starting October 8. The application is free on the official portal, so be cautious of websites that charge a fee just to file the card.

Before you begin, gather the information you’ll need:

Your passport and personal details, entered as they appear in your travel document.

Your arrival date, flight number, and other travel details.

Your purpose for visiting Thailand.

The address where you’ll stay in Thailand.

The information requested for the health declaration.

An email address where you can receive your submission confirmation.

Review each entry before submitting, especially your passport number and arrival details. The TDAC is tied to the trip and arrival date you enter, so submit a new card for each separate entry into Thailand. If your itinerary changes, check the card details and update or submit again as required. For more help with the form and required details, see this Thailand Digital Arrival Card submission guide.

Who needs a TDAC, including children and transit travelers

Every non-Thai national entering Thailand needs an individual TDAC, regardless of visa status or age. That means each adult, child, and infant must have a separate submission. A parent or guardian can complete a child’s form, but the card must use that child’s own passport and personal information.

The main exception is for travelers who remain in the airport’s international transit area and do not pass through Thai immigration. In that case, you don’t enter Thailand, so you don’t need a TDAC. However, if you leave the airport or pass through immigration, you must submit one before entering, even if you’re continuing to another flight later.

Prepare Your Passport and Other Travel Documents

Before you leave, separate what Thailand clearly requires from details that depend on your passport, visa category, route, or recent travel history. The TDAC is required for non-Thai nationals entering Thailand, but its confirmation does not replace a visa or guarantee admission. Check current official guidance and your airline’s document rules close to departure. You can also review our Thailand travel requirements for tourists as part of your planning.

Check passport validity, return plans, and proof of funds

Your passport details must match the information you enter on your TDAC and any visa application. However, the official TDAC guidance does not establish one passport-validity period that applies to every traveler or entry category. Confirm the current rule with the relevant Thai embassy or consulate, and ask your airline to check its boarding requirements for your itinerary.

Onward or return travel details and proof of funds may also matter, depending on your nationality and entry category. The available official guidance does not confirm a universal onward-ticket rule or minimum funds amount, so don’t assume a fixed requirement applies to everyone. Before departure, keep these items accessible:

Your passport and any visa or supporting documents required for your entry category.

A return ticket or onward itinerary, if required for your case.

Evidence of funds, if required for your case.

Your accommodation details and TDAC confirmation.

For current, category-specific advice, check Thailand visa-free entry requirements alongside official Thai guidance. If your plans involve a one-way ticket, a long stay, or a non-tourism purpose, verify the requirements with Thai authorities and your airline before traveling.

Know what health information or certificates may be required

The TDAC includes a health declaration. Thailand’s official TDAC user manual explains that the system may request additional health information based on details such as your nationality, embarkation point, or recent travel history. The form’s health questions do not mean every traveler needs the same certificate, vaccine record, or test.

Review current Thai public health rules before you fly, especially if you’ve recently visited a country subject to additional requirements. Check whether your itinerary triggers extra questions or documentation, and follow the current instructions from Thai authorities. Requirements can depend on your travel history, so don’t rely on an older checklist or another traveler’s experience. Keep any documents that apply to your case with your passport, and check the TDAC confirmation for errors before heading to the airport.

Use This Pre-Departure Checklist to Avoid Delays

A few checks before you leave can prevent confusion at check-in or Thai immigration. Work through them in order, and use official Thai government guidance for rules that may change.

Complete these checks before departure

Confirm your visa eligibility and permitted stay. Check the current Thai government guidance for your passport, travel purpose, and planned length of stay. Visa-exempt entry, visa on arrival, and a visa obtained before travel have different requirements. If you need visa on arrival, review the current eligibility and application process. Match the rule to your arrival date. Entry rules can change, so check the official information that applies when you enter Thailand, not only when you booked your flight. Don’t rely on an older article or assume a past stay period still applies. Apply for any required visa. If your passport or plans require a visa in advance, contact the appropriate Thai embassy or consulate and allow time for processing. Confirm the visa’s permitted activities and stay length before making final travel plans. Check your passport and supporting documents. Make sure your passport information is accurate and consistent with your visa application and travel details. Ask a Thai embassy or consulate, and your airline, whether your case requires specific passport validity, onward travel details, proof of funds, or other documents. Submit your TDAC in the permitted window. Non-Thai travelers entering Thailand must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card within three days before arrival, including the arrival date. Use the official, free TDAC portal, not a paid third-party site. The TDAC is an arrival form, not a visa. Save your TDAC confirmation. After submitting, keep the confirmation accessible on your phone and save a copy offline or print it. Check that the passport and trip details are correct; each traveler, including a child, needs an individual submission. Recheck official advice before leaving. Review Thai government guidance and your airline’s document requirements again shortly before departure. If your itinerary, passport, or travel purpose has changed, confirm that your visa and TDAC details still match.

Frequently Asked Questions

A few practical questions often come up after travelers check their visa category and submit the TDAC. These answers cover corrections, timing, and where to verify rules before departure.

What should I do if I submitted the TDAC with a mistake?

Use the official TDAC service to update your arrival card before traveling. Some details, such as your name or passport number, may require a new submission rather than an edit, so check the official TDAC user guide and confirm the latest record is accurate. Don’t assume immigration will accept an incorrect card; resolve the issue before reaching the airport. See our guide to what to do about TDAC errors for related airport guidance.

Can I submit the TDAC more than three days before arrival?

No. The official submission window is the three days before arrival, including the arrival date. Wait until that window opens, then submit through the official TDAC portal, rather than relying on a form filed early.

Does a TDAC confirmation guarantee that I can enter Thailand?

No. The TDAC is an arrival card, not a visa or entry permit, and its confirmation does not guarantee admission. You must still meet the conditions for your visa or visa-exempt entry, and Thai immigration officers make the final decision at the border.

Where can I confirm the latest visa rules for my nationality?

Check current information from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Thai embassy or consulate, and the Immigration Bureau. The Thai government’s 2026 visa-exemption and visa-on-arrival update is a useful starting point, but confirm the details for your passport with an official source. Check again close to departure because rules and published country lists can change.

Do I need a new TDAC if I enter Thailand again later?

Yes. Each TDAC applies to one entry and the expected arrival date entered on the form. If you leave Thailand and return later, submit a new card during the correct pre-arrival window for that entry.