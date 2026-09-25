Do You Need a Visa for Thailand? 30-Day Rules By Passport

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s visa rules depend on the passport you hold, and changes that took effect September 15, 2026, shortened the standard visa-exempt stay to 30 days for eligible travelers. You may qualify for a shorter exemption, a visa on arrival, or need to arrange a visa before your trip.

Use the passport categories below to check your permitted stay and next steps, then confirm the current rules before booking, since entry requirements can change. Start with Thailand’s September 2026 visa rule changes.

Key Takeaways

Since September 15, 2026, eligible ordinary passport holders from 60 countries and territories can enter Thailand visa-free for up to 30 days for tourism, including U.S. passport holders.

Your passport determines whether you qualify for the 30-day exemption, a 15-day exemption, Visa on Arrival, or another visa. Check Thailand’s 30-day exemption list before traveling.

Visa on Arrival eligibility has changed, so don’t assume your passport qualifies. Review the Thai Embassy’s updated visa-exemption rules.

For visa-exempt visitors entering by land, Thailand generally limits use of the exemption to twice per calendar year, with some nationality-based exceptions.

Do You Need a Visa for Thailand? Start With Your Passport

Thailand’s entry rules depend on the nationality shown in the passport you present at the border. Where you live, your residence permit, and the country you fly from don’t determine whether you qualify for visa-free entry.

Since September 15, 2026, Thailand has used a revised system for short tourist visits. Check the passport categories below to identify the route that applies to you before booking or traveling.

Your passport nationality determines the entry route

For eligible ordinary passport holders, the visa-exemption period is now up to 30 days. The revised list covers 60 countries and territories, including the United States. Thailand ended the former 60-day visa-exempt arrangement on September 15, so older travel advice may show a stay that no longer applies.

For example, a U.S. citizen flying to Thailand from Canada still checks the U.S. passport category. A traveler who lives in the United States but holds a passport from another country checks that passport’s category instead. The Thai Embassy’s general visa information outlines the 30-day exemption for eligible British and Irish passport holders.

Three routes cover short tourist visits

The country-by-country sections that follow sort passports into the main entry options. Eligible passports may receive a visa exemption for up to 30 days. A separate, much shorter list qualifies for Visa on Arrival, which allows eligible visitors to apply at designated checkpoints for a short stay. Travelers who qualify for neither option generally need to obtain an appropriate visa before departure.

Visa exemption and Visa on Arrival are different categories. Don’t assume that a passport excluded from one automatically qualifies for the other. Thailand also has a 15-day exemption for a small group of nationalities, so check the specific passport entry rather than relying on a general summary.

These changes affect short-term entry arrangements; other visa categories follow their own requirements. For practical details on the revised rules, see Thailand’s 30-day exemption changes and the updated Visa on Arrival eligibility. Use the passport lists next to find your category, then confirm the current requirements before travel.

Which Passports Get 30 Days of Visa-Free Entry?

Since September 15, 2026, eligible ordinary passport holders from 60 countries and territories can enter Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism. Check the list carefully: eligibility depends on the passport you present, and the visa exemption does not cover every reason for travel. Thailand’s updated visa-exemption guidance provides details on the revised scheme.

The full 60-country and territory list

The eligible passports are from:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic (Czechia), Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This is the revised 30-day list, not the former group covered by the 60-day exemption. For more context on the change, see Thailand’s revised 30-day visa rules.

What the 30-day limit means for common travelers

The change shortened the standard visa-free stay; it did not end visa-free entry for U.S., UK, Canadian, or Australian passport holders. For example, a U.S. tourist visiting for 20 days can still travel under the exemption, while a 40-day trip needs another plan, such as an eligible extension or visa. A 30-day stay is the maximum exemption period, not an automatic guarantee of admission.

Indian ordinary passport holders are also included. They may enter visa-free for tourism for up to 30 days; Royal Thai Embassy guidance also covers short-term business engagements for Indian ordinary passport holders. That additional purpose should not be assumed to apply to other nationalities or to employment. Visa-exempt entry does not authorize work, and Thai immigration officials make the final decision at the border.

Who Can Get a Visa on Arrival, and Who Must Apply Ahead?

Visa on Arrival is a separate entry route from visa-exempt travel. Your passport and reason for visiting determine which rules apply, so check current Thai guidance before departure rather than relying on a general nationality list.

The three nationalities eligible for Visa on Arrival

Under the cited Thai guidance, citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia may apply for Visa on Arrival for tourism. It allows a stay of up to 15 days and is available only at designated entry points.

This route is not the same as visa-exempt entry. A traveler who qualifies for visa exemption does not need to apply for a Visa on Arrival, while eligibility for one route does not automatically qualify someone for the other. Review the Thai Embassy’s current visa-exemption and Visa on Arrival guidance and confirm the required documents and entry conditions before you travel.

When to apply for a Thai visa before departure

If your passport is not covered by Thailand’s visa-exemption or Visa on Arrival rules, you may need to arrange a visa before traveling. The same may apply if your visit is for a purpose those routes don’t cover, or your planned stay exceeds the permitted period.

Start with the Thai embassy or consulate responsible for your place of residence. It can tell you which visa category fits your trip, how to apply, what documents to prepare, how long processing may take, and what fees apply. Requirements can vary by visa type and application location, so don’t assume another traveler’s checklist will work for you.

Check the rules for both your passport and travel purpose using current official Thai embassy or immigration guidance. A nationality list alone may not account for the length or purpose of your visit, or updated entry conditions. Approval is not guaranteed, so allow time to apply and confirm your visa details before departure. You can also review common reasons travelers are denied entry to Thailand before finalizing your plans.

How Long Can You Stay, and What Must You Do Before Arrival?

Once you know which entry route applies to your passport, check the stay period and prepare your arrival information before departure. A visa exemption, Visa on Arrival, and an extension each have separate conditions, so confirm the rules for your category with Thai authorities.

Check the stay limit and confirm extension options

Eligible travelers under Thailand’s revised visa-exemption scheme can stay for up to 30 days. Visa on Arrival is a separate category, with stays of up to 15 days for eligible travelers. Because the rules and eligibility can change, check the current Thai Embassy guidance on visa exemptions and Visa on Arrival before relying on either period.

Some travelers may be able to request a one-time extension of up to 30 days. The reported fee is about 1,900 baht, but confirm your eligibility, the fee, and the application process with Thai Immigration before making plans around extra days. Approval is not automatic. For practical background, see how to extend a Thailand tourist visa.

Complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card before travel

Non-Thai nationals must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online before entering Thailand. The official TDAC service says there is no fee. Submit it within 72 hours before arrival, and use the official portal rather than a paid third-party site.

Have your passport details, arrival date and flight information, accommodation address, travel purpose, health declaration details, and email address ready. You can review the Thailand Digital Arrival Card requirements before filling out the form.

Carry documents that support your entry plan

Check your passport’s validity and bring key trip details, including your onward travel plans and accommodation information. These documents may help clarify your itinerary if an official asks about it, but no single document guarantees admission.

Requirements can vary by passport and entry category. Therefore, confirm current document rules with an official Thai embassy or immigration source before you travel, and make sure your plans fit the stay period granted for your entry route.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s short-stay rules depend on your passport, travel purpose, and entry route. These answers cover details that can affect your plans after you’ve identified your category.

Did Thailand end visa-free entry in September 2026?

No. Eligible passport holders can still enter Thailand without a visa for tourism, but the standard exemption changed from up to 60 days to up to 30 days on September 15, 2026. Check the current rules for your passport, since the shortened stay doesn’t apply to every nationality or entry category.

Can I work in Thailand on a visa exemption or Visa on Arrival?

Neither route gives you general permission to work in Thailand. If your plans involve employment, remote work, business activities, or another non-tourism purpose, check the visa and work authorization rules that apply to that activity before you travel. Don’t assume that permission to enter also allows you to work.

Can I enter Thailand visa-free more than once?

Repeat entry isn’t guaranteed. Eligibility depends on your passport and the rules in effect when you travel, while immigration officials decide whether to admit you at the border. Check official guidance for your nationality and full itinerary, especially if you plan several visits or use different entry points.

Does the Thailand Digital Arrival Card replace a visa?

No. The TDAC is an arrival-card requirement, not a visa or permission to stay. You must still qualify for visa exemption, Visa on Arrival, or an approved visa; complete the official TDAC form and instructions separately before arrival.

Where should I confirm the latest Thailand visa rules?

Check the Thai embassy or consulate responsible for your location, along with Thai Immigration information. Embassy guidance can explain nationality-specific requirements, while immigration sources cover arrival procedures. Review both close to departure because entry rules and application details can change.

What happens if I stay beyond the date in my entry stamp?

You can face overstay fines and other immigration consequences, including possible detention or restrictions on returning to Thailand. Apply for an extension before your permitted stay expires, and wait for approval before relying on extra days. Read about Thailand overstay fines and re-entry bans before your trip.