Thailand Visa Rules Change September 15, 2026: 30-Day Stay Explained

Thailand is cutting the main tourist visa exemption from 60 days to 30 days on September 15, 2026, so travelers with upcoming plans need to check their entry status before booking a longer stay. The change affects the standard visa-free tourist entry, while extensions and other visa options may still apply under separate conditions.

This guide separates confirmed rules from details you should verify before departure, including the new 30-day exemption, the reported 15-day exemption for Mauritius and Seychelles, and a narrower visa-on-arrival list. You’ll also need to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card within 72 hours before arrival, whether you enter visa-free or with a visa; see this Thailand Digital Arrival Card guide for the current process. Start by checking how the September 15 change affects your passport and planned length of stay.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s standard tourist visa exemption changes from 60 days to 30 days on September 15, 2026, for eligible passports.

The revised policy covers 60 countries and territories, while Mauritius and Seychelles receive a separate 15-day tourist exemption.

Visa on Arrival eligibility narrows to three countries, reportedly Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia.

Travelers entering before September 15 keep the stay shown on their passport stamp. Check the official Thai visa information before departure.

The new 30-day exemption’s extension rules remain unclear, so verify them before booking a longer trip.

What the Thailand Visa Rules Change Means From September 15, 2026

Thailand will replace its previous 60-day tourist visa exemption with a 30-day exemption starting September 15, 2026. The change applies to travelers who enter Thailand on or after that date, not simply to trips booked after the announcement.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Department of Consular Affairs announced the revised measures. The underlying notices appeared in the Royal Gazette on August 31, 2026. You can also review the latest Thailand visa-free entry rules before making final travel plans.

Why the old 60-day visa exemption no longer applies

Before September 15, eligible passport holders could generally enter Thailand for tourism without applying for a visa in advance and receive permission to stay for up to 60 days. Under the revised framework, that period becomes 30 days for tourism.

The new exemption covers a revised list of 60 countries and territories. Thailand also created a separate 15-day tourist exemption for two countries and reduced the visa-on-arrival list. Because the government has not created one universal visa-free rule, your passport nationality remains the first detail to check.

A traveler who plans to stay six weeks, for example, should not assume the former 60-day permission will still apply. Review a tourist visa, another suitable visa category, or any available extension process before flying. Also check the entry date carefully, because a booking made months earlier does not preserve the old rule.

Travelers who enter before September 15, or who are already in Thailand under the previous exemption, may remain until the date shown on their immigration stamp. The new 30-day period applies when you enter under the revised measures.

The three entry categories travelers must understand

Thailand uses different systems for different passport holders and travel purposes. The main distinctions are practical:

Entry category What it means Visa exemption Eligible travelers enter without obtaining a visa in advance and receive a permitted stay under the exemption rules. Visa on arrival Eligible travelers apply for permission at an approved entry point after arrival. Visa before travel Travelers obtain the required visa before departure through the appropriate Thai application process.

Visa exemption and visa on arrival are not interchangeable. Each has its own eligible-country list, permitted stay, and application requirements. Check the rule attached to your passport before booking a longer trip.

Which Nationalities Get 30 Days, 15 Days, or Visa on Arrival?

Thailand’s revised entry structure separates travelers into three nationality-based categories. According to available government summaries, 60 countries and territories qualify for a 30-day visa exemption, while Mauritius and Seychelles receive 15 days. Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia fall under the visa-on-arrival category.

These rules apply to the passport you use to enter Thailand. Before booking a long trip, compare your nationality with the latest Thai visa exemption and visa-on-arrival information.

How to check your passport’s exact category

Use this checklist before you pay for flights or accommodation:

Identify the country that issued your passport. Your residence, birthplace, or current location doesn’t determine the entry category. Confirm that you hold an ordinary passport for tourism. Diplomatic, official, emergency, temporary, or travel-document holders may follow different rules. Check the current Thai government nationality list. Look for the specific category shown for your passport, such as 30-day exemption, 15-day exemption, or visa on arrival. Contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate if the result is unclear. Ask about your passport type, planned entry date, and purpose of travel.

The published summaries indicate that Mauritius and Seychelles have a separate 15-day visa exemption. They also identify Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia as the three visa-on-arrival nationalities under the revised arrangement. Because country lists can change, verify the current notice before departure and review Thailand’s visa-on-arrival eligibility separately from visa exemption rules.

Don’t rely only on an airline blog, social media post, or an old page describing Thailand’s 60-day policy. Airlines may apply document checks based on their latest systems, while older articles can remain online after rules change.

What the shorter stay means for longer vacations

A 30-day entry may cover a standard two- or three-week vacation. However, it may not cover an extended holiday, a family visit, remote work arrangement, or a trip that includes several weeks outside the usual tourist itinerary.

If you need more time, investigate the appropriate visa before arriving. Don’t assume you can extend the stay, reset the clock with a border trip, or change status after entry. The permission granted at immigration controls how long you may remain, so match your travel plans to the category attached to your passport.

How the New Thailand Tourist Entry Rules Affect Your Travel Plans

The September 15, 2026, change makes your actual arrival date more important than your booking date. Check the admission stamp in your passport after landing, because the date listed there controls how long you may legally remain in Thailand.

Travelers arriving near the September 15 deadline

Travelers arriving on or before September 14 should generally receive the previous 60-day visa-exempt stay. Arrivals on September 15 or later fall under the new 30-day framework. Immigration processing at the border is what matters, not when you bought the ticket or began a multi-country trip.

Late-night flights create room for confusion. A flight that departs on September 14 but lands after midnight on September 15 may be processed under the new rule. Connecting flights can create the same issue, especially when a passenger crosses the date boundary during transit.

Before departure, ask the airline how it will assess your documents and arrival date. Then confirm the treatment of your specific itinerary with an official Thai consular source, such as the Thai visa information page. Don’t rely on assumptions based on your departure date.

Build a little flexibility into return or onward travel. If your trip includes Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, or another nearby country, calculate your Thailand stay from the date you expect to pass Thai immigration, not from the first day of your entire vacation.

Planning a trip longer than 30 days

A 30-day visa exemption may suit a short vacation, but it doesn’t automatically cover a five- or six-week itinerary. Research the correct Thai visa before booking nonrefundable flights and hotels. A tourist visa obtained in advance may provide a better fit when you already know you’ll need more time.

You can also confirm whether Thai Immigration offers an extension for your entry category. Current guidance indicates that the new exemption may be extended once for up to 30 additional days, subject to approval and the applicable fee. An application or appointment doesn’t extend your stay by itself.

If the permitted period still doesn’t cover your plans, shorten the itinerary or choose a visa category that matches your purpose and duration. A visa exemption is permission for the period granted by immigration, not an open-ended invitation to remain.

Why repeated visa runs are a poor backup plan

Leaving Thailand briefly and returning doesn’t guarantee a fresh admission period. Frequent entries can lead officers to ask about your travel purpose, funds, accommodation, and onward ticket. Land-border use may also face tighter limits under the revised framework.

Use a lawful visa route that fits your visit instead of building a trip around repeated border crossings. Also review Thailand visa run restrictions before treating a border trip as a backup.

Record your “Admitted Until” date as soon as you arrive, then leave or obtain approved permission before that date. For related penalties, review Thailand overstay rules.

Thailand Digital Arrival Card and Other Entry Documents to Prepare

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card remains required for foreign travelers entering Thailand by air, land, or sea. The available government guidance does not show a separate TDAC change taking effect on September 15, 2026, so travelers should continue following the current submission process.

What to enter in the TDAC

Complete the TDAC through the official Thailand Digital Arrival Card system, within the three days before your arrival. The arrival date is included in that window, so don’t submit it weeks ahead of your trip.

Have these details ready before opening the form:

Your passport number, nationality, name, and date of birth.

Your travel details, including arrival date, flight number, or other transport information.

Your address and accommodation details in Thailand.

The health and contact information requested by the form.

Enter every detail exactly as it appears on your passport and booking records. A mistake can create delays at check-in or immigration, especially if your flight information or accommodation address changes after submission.

After completing the form, keep the confirmation accessible on your phone and save a copy for offline use. You can also review this Thailand arrival card information before traveling.

The TDAC is free through the Immigration Bureau’s official system. Avoid unofficial websites that request unnecessary payment or personal information. Submitting the card doesn’t grant entry, replace a required visa, or extend your permitted stay.

Passport validity, onward travel, and financial proof

The September 15 government summaries retrieved for this change don’t confirm a new passport-validity, onward-travel, or financial-proof rule tied specifically to the shorter exemption. Don’t treat an unverified number as a universal requirement for every nationality.

Before departure, check your airline’s current document rules, Thai embassy guidance for your passport, and official Thai immigration information. Airlines may assess documents before boarding, while an immigration officer makes the entry decision at the border.

Documents worth carrying at the border

Keep your passport and TDAC confirmation easy to access. It also makes sense to carry:

Accommodation details and an onward or return booking.

Travel insurance information.

Evidence of funds, when relevant to your nationality or circumstances.

These are sensible preparations, not a confirmed new universal checklist. Immigration officers can ask about your visit’s purpose, accommodation, available funds, and intended length of stay. Most importantly, check the admission stamp and its “Admitted Until” date before leaving the airport.

Overstays, Extensions, and Mistakes That Can Disrupt Your Trip

Thailand’s 30-day visa exemption gives you a permitted stay, not permission to remain until your flight or hotel booking ends. Your legal deadline is the date immigration grants at entry, so check it before leaving the airport and plan around it.

How to avoid an accidental overstay

Look closely at the passport admission stamp after immigration processes your arrival. Find the “Admitted Until” date, then compare it with your departure plans. The visa-exemption limit is only a general rule, while the date recorded by immigration controls your individual stay.

Take a clear photo of the stamp and save it somewhere you can access offline. Next, add the deadline to your phone calendar, with an earlier reminder for reviewing flights, transport, and any extension needs. Leave extra time for airport travel and unexpected delays, especially if you plan to depart from another province.

A visa or visa exemption doesn’t remove your duty to leave Thailand on time or obtain lawful permission to stay longer. For more detail, review these Thailand overstay consequences before your trip.

What to do if plans change in Thailand

Contact an official Thai immigration office before your permitted stay ends if illness, canceled flights, or a change in plans means you need more time. An application doesn’t automatically extend your stay. Immigration must approve the request and record the new permission in your passport or immigration record.

Don’t wait until the final day. Office hours, appointment limits, missing documents, or a rejected request can leave you with no lawful time remaining. Also, don’t rely on hotel staff, online comments, or informal agents for a guaranteed outcome. Requirements can differ by nationality, entry category, and local office.

The Immigration Bureau’s extension information can help you identify the correct official channel. A 90-day report is a separate requirement, not an extension of your permitted stay, as the Immigration Bureau explains.

Common claims travelers should question

Be careful with advice that says:

Every eligible visitor now receives 60 days.

Every nationality qualifies for visa-free entry.

The TDAC is a visa.

A border run guarantees a fresh stay.

These claims can be outdated or incomplete. Check your passport, entry date, and travel purpose against current Thai government sources. Secondary reports may also omit parts of the 60-country list.

The available research doesn’t confirm a new overstay-penalty change effective September 15, 2026. For exact penalties, check current Thai immigration law or ask an official immigration office, rather than relying on an old fine amount or social media post.

A Simple Pre-Departure Checklist for Thailand in 2026

Thailand’s September 15, 2026, visa change makes preparation more important, especially for trips near the transition date. Use this checklist before booking, again before flying, and once you arrive. Recheck the official rules before travel because visa policies and operating procedures can change after publication.

Before you book your flight

First, confirm the country that issued your passport and whether it qualifies for the 30-day exemption, 15-day exemption, visa on arrival, or a visa obtained in advance. Then count your planned days in Thailand, including the arrival and departure dates. If your trip exceeds the permitted stay, choose a suitable visa route before paying for flights or hotels.

Also check your passport category. Ordinary passports may follow different rules from emergency, temporary, diplomatic, or other travel documents. Review the Thai visa information page and confirm details with the Thai embassy or consulate serving your location, particularly if you arrive close to September 15.

During the three days before arrival

Submit the Thailand Digital Arrival Card through the official TDAC system within 72 hours before arrival. The form is required for each trip and is free on the government website.

Review every field against your passport, including your name, nationality, passport number, birth date, arrival details, and accommodation address. Prepare the full address where you’ll stay, even if you plan to move between hotels. After submission, save the confirmation on your phone and keep an offline copy.

The TDAC is an arrival requirement, not a visa and not approval of your immigration status. It doesn’t replace a required visa or extend the time shown on your entry stamp.

At Thai immigration and before departure

After landing, inspect your passport before leaving the airport. Find the admission stamp and record the “Admitted Until” date. Take a clear photo of the stamp, then keep copies of your passport, visa, TDAC confirmation, accommodation details, and onward booking.

Before departing Thailand, compare your flight date with the permitted-stay deadline. If your plans changed, leave within the original period or obtain an approved extension covering the full stay. An application alone doesn’t add extra days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s September 15, 2026, rule change leaves several practical questions for travelers. These answers focus on passport holders using the new tourist visa exemption.

Can U.S. citizens still enter Thailand without a visa?

Yes. U.S. citizens remain among the nationalities listed for the 30-day tourist visa exemption effective September 15, 2026. The exemption applies to tourism, so other purposes may require a different visa category.

Can I use the 30-day exemption for business activities?

The revised exemption is described as a tourism measure, so you shouldn’t use it for employment or unauthorized business activity. If you plan meetings, paid work, study, or other non-tourism activities, check the correct Thai visa types and requirements before traveling.

Is the 30-day extension guaranteed?

No. Eligible visitors may request one extension of up to 30 days at a Thai Immigration office, usually for a fee of 1,900 baht. Approval remains discretionary, so you should not book a longer trip assuming the extension will be granted.

An extension request does not change your permitted stay until immigration approves it and records the new date.

Can I apply for a tourist visa after entering Thailand?

You shouldn’t assume that you can switch from a visa-exempt entry to a tourist visa inside Thailand. If your planned stay exceeds 30 days, check whether a 60-day tourist visa fits your nationality and apply through the proper channel before departure.

Does Thailand count the arrival day as part of the 30 days?

Your permitted stay is controlled by the “Admitted Until” date in your passport, rather than by a personal calculation alone. Check the stamp after arrival and use that date when planning your departure, since counting errors can lead to an overstay.

What happens if my passport expires during the trip?

Thai entry permission cannot extend beyond the validity of your travel document under the conditions accepted at entry. Contact the Thai embassy or consulate serving your location before travel if your passport has limited validity, because airlines and immigration officers may apply document rules that affect boarding or admission.