Thailand 30-Day Visa Exemption Starts Sept 15: Full List of 60 Countries

Thailand will replace its 60-day visa exemption with a 30-day stay for eligible passport holders entering on or after September 15, 2026. The revised program covers 60 countries and territories, while travelers who enter by September 14 keep the stay granted under the former rules.

If you already have a Thailand trip planned, check your arrival date and eligibility before you travel. This guide provides the full country list, entry conditions, extension details, TDAC requirements, and practical planning tips.

Key Takeaways

Thailand will replace its 60-day visa exemption with a 30-day stay for eligible passport holders from 60 countries and territories starting September 15, 2026.

for eligible passport holders from 60 countries and territories starting September 15, 2026. Travelers entering by September 14 keep the 60-day stay granted under the previous rules.

Eligible visitors can generally request one 30-day extension at Thai immigration, bringing the potential stay to 60 days.

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card remains a separate entry requirement, even for visa-exempt travelers.

Check the official visa exemption guidance before booking or traveling.

Thailand 30-Day Visa Exemption: What Changes on September 15, 2026

Thailand’s new visa exemption begins September 15, 2026, after publication in the Royal Gazette on August 31. From that date, eligible travelers from 60 countries and territories should receive up to 30 days for tourism instead of the previous 60-day stay.

The change applies based on your arrival date, not when you book your flight or complete your travel plans. Check your passport stamp at entry, because it shows the final date you may remain in Thailand.

The September 15 arrival cutoff

Travelers who arrive on or before September 14, 2026 may receive the former 60-day visa-exempt stay. Those already in Thailand under the existing exemption can remain until the departure date shown on their immigration stamp.

Arrivals on or after September 15 fall under the new 30-day rule. In practice, someone landing in Bangkok on September 14 may receive different permission from another traveler landing on September 15, even if both hold the same passport.

Thailand is revoking the former 93-country, 60-day visa exemption framework. The replacement covers 60 countries and territories and applies to tourism travel. Eligible visitors can generally apply for one 30-day extension at a Thai immigration office, but the extension is a separate decision and isn’t automatic.

Your passport stamp controls your permitted stay. Keep a record of the stamped departure date before leaving the airport.

Which travel rules this change affects.

The revised measure applies to the visa exemption used by eligible tourists. It doesn’t cancel every Thai entry option or change all visa categories. Travelers visiting for work, study, retirement, family reasons, or long-term residence must still use the visa or permission category that matches their purpose.

Thailand also has other arrangements that shouldn’t be confused with the new 30-day exemption. For example, the revised measures introduce a separate 15-day exemption for Mauritius and Seychelles, while the Visa on Arrival list changes independently. A Visa on Arrival is not the same as entering without a visa, and its eligibility rules, fees, and permitted stay can differ.

Finally, visa exemption only allows a traveler to request admission under the applicable rules. It doesn’t guarantee entry. Thai immigration officers review passports, travel details, funds, accommodation, and other entry factors at the checkpoint, then make the final admission decision. A qualifying passport helps, but it doesn’t replace normal immigration screening.

Full List of 60 Countries and Territories Eligible for Thailand’s 30-Day Stay

Thailand’s revised visa exemption covers 60 countries and territories for tourism arrivals on or after September 15, 2026. Eligibility is based on holding a passport issued by one of the places listed below. The list applies to the qualifying passport, not simply to your residence, citizenship history, or departure airport.

The exemption does not make every passport type, travel purpose, or entry situation identical. Ordinary passport holders should check the conditions that apply to their trip, especially if they plan to work, study, stay for a long period, or enter under a special travel document. Before departure, compare your plans with the latest Thai visa exemption guidance from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and confirm details with the Department of Consular Affairs or an official Thai embassy.

Countries from Australia to India

The first alphabetical group includes 22 entries. Each name appears once, using the official naming style for this list.

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

India

Countries from Indonesia to New Zealand

The second group contains 20 countries. Maldives is listed by its official country name, rather than being replaced with a broader regional description.

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Philippines

Countries from Poland to the United States

The final group contains 18 entries, including Taiwan and the United States. The total across all three groups is 60 countries and territories.

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Türkiye

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

The country list only answers the nationality portion of the entry rules. You may still need to show a valid passport, comply with Thailand’s arrival procedures, and satisfy immigration officers at the border. Your permitted departure date is the date recorded by Thai immigration, so check the stamp before leaving the airport.

Because Thailand can update visa measures, travelers should verify the list shortly before departure. The Department of Consular Affairs’ official visa information provides the revised September 15, 2026 framework, while an official Thai embassy can clarify questions about passport validity, travel documents, and unusual entry circumstances.

Who Qualifies and What Travelers Need at the Thai Border

The 30-day visa exemption is available to travelers who hold an eligible passport and enter Thailand for tourism on or after September 15, 2026. Your nationality alone does not guarantee admission. Thai immigration must review your documents and issue an entry stamp with the date you must leave.

The exemption applies to the stay granted at that entry. It does not automatically cover every future visit, passport type, or travel purpose. If you plan to work, study long term, retire, or perform another activity that requires permission, apply for the correct visa or permit instead.

Thailand Digital Arrival Card Requirements

All foreign arrivals must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before entering Thailand. The TDAC replaced the paper TM.6 arrival card and applies to foreign travelers arriving by air, land, or sea, including tourists using the visa exemption.

Current guidance generally requires registration within 72 hours before arrival, including the arrival date. Because the process and timing can change, verify the exact deadline and submission steps on the official TDAC website before your trip. The form is free, and you should use the Thai Immigration Bureau’s official portal rather than a third-party site that charges a service fee.

You will typically provide passport, personal, travel, accommodation, and health information. The TDAC is an arrival declaration, not a visa. Completing it does not extend your stay, change the 30-day exemption, or guarantee that Thai immigration will admit you.

Save the confirmation email or reference information on your phone, and keep an offline copy if possible. You may need to show it during travel or at the border.

Passport, Entry, and Airline Checks to Prepare For

Before departure, review the documents that airlines and Thai immigration officers may request:

Use the eligible passport connected to your travel booking, and check its remaining validity and blank pages against current official guidance.

Carry proof of onward or return travel that shows when you plan to leave Thailand.

Keep your hotel booking, address, or other accommodation details available for your stay.

Bring evidence of sufficient funds if an airline or immigration officer asks about your travel plans.

Consider travel insurance that covers medical treatment, trip changes, and emergencies.

Confirm your arrival date, since the rule in effect depends on when you enter Thailand.

Keep copies of your passport identification page, TDAC confirmation, flight itinerary, accommodation booking, and insurance policy. These records can help if your phone fails or an airline asks you to verify your documents before boarding. Always confirm current entry conditions with an official Thai immigration or consular source before traveling.

How Long Can You Stay, and Can You Extend the 30 Days?

Travelers entering Thailand on or after September 15 should plan around the 30-day admission granted at entry. That period is different from a possible extension. A 30-day extension may allow a total stay of up to 60 days, but approval is not automatic.

Travelers who entered before September 15 should follow the departure date written in their passport stamp. The September 15 change does not replace the permission already granted at an earlier entry.

How to Request an Extension in Thailand

Secondary guidance reports that eligible visitors can request one extension of up to 30 days at a Thai immigration office for a fee of 1,900 THB. However, travelers should confirm that this option and its wording still apply after September 15, 2026. The official Bangkok Immigration extension guidance lists the TM.7 application form, a passport copy, and a recent photograph among the standard requirements.

The general process usually involves visiting a local immigration office before your permitted stay expires. Bring the following documents:

Your original passport.

Copies of the passport identification page and relevant pages.

A copy of your Thai entry stamp.

A recent passport-style photo.

The completed TM.7 application form.

Proof of your address or accommodation in Thailand.

The 1,900 THB fee, if required for your application.

Each office may set its own appointment process, forms, queue system, and supporting-document requirements. Contact the office that serves your location before you go, and ask whether you need an appointment or additional proof of accommodation.

An extension is a discretionary immigration decision, not an automatic second 30 days. Do not book a later departure until the extension has been approved and recorded.

Avoid waiting until the final day. Immigration offices may close, reach their daily capacity, or request documents you don’t have with you. Once approved, check your passport for the new permitted departure date.

What Happens If You Overstay

Overstaying can create problems at the airport or land border, even when the overstay is brief. Thai immigration may charge a fine of 500 THB per day, up to 20,000 THB, according to its official overstay FAQ. Longer overstays can lead to detention, deportation, and restrictions on future entry.

Leave Thailand by the date on your passport stamp, obtain an approved extension, or contact Thai immigration if an emergency affects your plans. Don’t treat a visa run as a guaranteed solution, because repeated entries and border decisions remain subject to immigration screening.

For example, a traveler admitted on September 15 should plan to leave by the date shown on the 30-day entry stamp. A traveler admitted on September 14 may have a different deadline under the earlier rules, so the stamp, rather than a general calendar calculation, controls the stay.

How to Plan a Thailand Trip Around the New Visa-Free Limit

Your arrival date now matters as much as your passport. A holiday of 30 days or less can usually fit within the new visa-exempt period, while longer plans may require an extension or a different Thai visa.

Before you finalize your itinerary, follow this timeline:

Check that your passport appears on the current 60-country exemption list. Confirm whether Thai immigration will admit you before or after September 15, 2026. Complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card within the required 72-hour window before arrival. Review your passport stamp after landing and record the permitted departure date. Set a reminder several days before that date if you may need an extension or an earlier flight.

Thai authorities can update entry rules and procedures, so check the latest official visa measures and current embassy guidance close to departure.

Entering Before or After September 15

The transition rule follows your actual admission date, not your booking date. For example, a traveler who enters Thailand on September 14 may receive the former 60-day period, with the final departure date recorded in the passport. A traveler who first enters on September 15 should plan around the new 30-day stay.

Booking a flight before September 15 does not preserve the old allowance if the flight lands after the cutoff. The same applies to a hotel reservation, a travel insurance policy, or an online article that still describes the previous rule.

Check the entry stamp before leaving the airport. It controls your legal departure date.

If your plans cross the changeover, use the date stamped by Thai immigration rather than calculating from your booking confirmation. Keep a photo of the stamp and set a calendar reminder before the permitted stay ends.

When a Tourist Visa or Another Thai Visa May Be Better

The 30-day exemption suits many short holidays, but it may not fit a longer or more complex trip. Eligible travelers can generally request one 30-day extension in Thailand, yet approval is discretionary, and the process takes time.

Research the correct Thai visa or permit if you plan to:

Stay longer than the visa-exempt period allows.

Make repeated, extended visits to Thailand.

Work or provide services during your stay.

Study at a school, university, or training center.

Retire or establish family residence.

Carry out another activity that is not ordinary tourism.

The right category depends on your nationality, documents, and purpose. Check with a Thai embassy, consulate, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before booking a long stay. A visa exemption is designed for the visit you describe at the border, so choose permission that matches what you actually plan to do.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s revised visa exemption raises practical questions about entry dates, repeat visits, extensions, and arrival paperwork. These answers clarify how the 30-day rule works for eligible travelers.

Does Thailand still offer a 60-day visa exemption after September 15, 2026?

No. The revised framework replaces the previous 60-day exemption with a 30-day tourism exemption for passport holders from the listed 60 countries and territories. Travelers who entered Thailand by September 14 remain under the permission granted at entry, so they should follow the departure date shown in their passport stamp.

Does the 30-day exemption apply to all nationalities?

No. The exemption applies to ordinary passport holders from the 60 listed countries and territories, provided they meet the program’s purpose and entry conditions. Other travelers may need a visa, qualify for a different exemption, or use Visa on Arrival, depending on their passport and reason for travel.

Can I leave Thailand and receive another 30-day exemption?

A new entry is not guaranteed after leaving Thailand. The airline may review your documents before boarding, and Thai immigration can question repeated border crossings or refuse admission. Don’t rely on frequent exits and re-entries as an automatic extension strategy; contact an official Thai embassy or immigration office if you need a longer or repeated stay.

Is the Thailand Digital Arrival Card the same as a visa?

No. The TDAC is an arrival information form, not a visa or permission to stay. You must still qualify for a visa exemption or hold the correct visa, complete the arrival process, and pass Thai immigration inspection.

How much does a 30-day extension cost?

Current secondary guidance reports a 1,900 THB fee for a possible extension of up to 30 days. The extension isn’t automatic, so confirm the fee, documents, process, and approval rules with Thai immigration before relying on it.

Where can I verify the final Thailand visa exemption list?

Check the Thai government’s official PRD announcement, the Royal Gazette, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Consular Affairs. You can also contact the relevant Thai embassy or consulate and verify the rules shortly before departure because official notices can change.

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