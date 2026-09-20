Bangkok Airport E-Gates: Rules Before You Fly

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport now has immigration e-gates for arrivals from 33 approved nationalities. However, having an eligible passport is only part of the requirement.

The arrival e-gates only work for visa-exempt travelers who meet several conditions, including a prior Thai entry stamp in their current passport and a completed Thailand Digital Arrival Card. If any part of your entry does not fit those rules, use a staffed immigration booth.

Who Can Use Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Arrival E-Gates?

The new autogates are operating for eligible travelers entering Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They are limited to travelers from 33 approved nationalities who are entering under Thailand’s visa-exemption rules.

United States passport holders are not included in the current arrival e-gate program. Other major tourism source countries outside the program include China, India, Russia, Israel, and Taiwan.

The reported selection is based on risk-management parameters and passport rankings. It also reportedly lines up closely with the Henley Passport Index, where the United States ranks number 37.

Arrivals and departures follow different rules

The nationality restriction applies to arrivals. Only visa-exempt travelers from the 33 eligible nationalities can use the e-gates to enter Thailand.

For departures, the autogates are available to travelers of all nationalities.

Meeting the nationality requirement alone doesn’t guarantee that you can use an arrival e-gate.

You Must Enter Under Visa Exemption

The arrival e-gates are for visa-exempt, or visa-free, entries only. Anyone entering Thailand with a visa must go to a staffed booth to receive the correct immigration stamp.

This includes Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) holders, retirement visa holders, Non-Immigrant B visa holders, and travelers with single-entry or multiple-entry tourist visas. The same rule applies to other Thai visas and long-term permissions to stay.

Don’t use the e-gate if you’re entering Thailand on a visa.

If a visa holder uses the gate, immigration may admit them under the visa-exemption scheme instead. That could invalidate the visa they intended to use. When a visa applies to your trip, go directly to a staffed immigration booth.

Your Current Passport Needs a Previous Thai Stamp

Your active passport must already contain a Thai immigration stamp from an earlier trip. If you have never visited Thailand, you need to use a staffed booth on your first arrival.

The same applies if you are traveling with a new passport that does not contain a prior Thai entry stamp. After entering through a staffed booth, the e-gate may be available on later trips with that passport.

This requirement may change

This passport-stamp requirement reflects current operating practice described directly by an immigration officer. It is tentative information, so Thai immigration may update the process.

Complete the TDAC Before You Arrive

Eligible travelers must submit the Thailand Digital Arrival Card, or TDAC, before arrival. If there is an error, missing information, or another issue with the submission, immigration will send you to a staffed booth instead.

The TDAC is free. Use the official Thailand Digital Arrival Card website or the official TIM application mentioned for the arrival process.

Scam websites and agencies may ask travelers to pay for a TDAC submission. The official TDAC is not a paid service.

An E-Gate Entry Does Not Include a Passport Stamp

The e-gate creates a digital record of entry. It does not place a physical Thai immigration stamp in your passport.

If you know you will need a physical entry stamp later, choose a staffed booth instead of relying on the autogate. This applies even if you meet every other e-gate condition.

If you need a physical stamp, use a staffed immigration booth.

Thailand’s Visa-Exemption Rules Changed on September 15

Thailand changed its visa-exemption rules on September 15. The number of countries on the visa-exempt list fell from 93 to 60, and the permitted stay for every country on the new list dropped from 60 days to 30 days.

Previous rules mentioned Current rules mentioned 93 visa-exempt countries 60 visa-exempt countries Up to 60 days Up to 30 days

Your e-gate eligibility and your immigration eligibility are related, but they are not the same thing. A passport that is not eligible for the arrival e-gates may still qualify for another form of entry, depending on the country’s arrangements with Thailand.

Other ways travelers may enter Thailand

Thailand also has bilateral agreements and visa-on-arrival arrangements for several countries. Travelers should check the rules that apply to their own passport before flying.

If your country is not covered by visa exemption, a bilateral agreement, or visa on arrival, you must apply for an e-visa before travel. The official Thailand e-Visa portal lists the available e-visa options, including options for longer stays.

When You Should Use a Staffed Immigration Booth

Go to a staffed booth rather than the arrival e-gate if any of the following applies:

You hold a United States passport or another passport outside the 33 approved nationalities.

You are entering Thailand with any type of Thai visa.

Your current passport has never received a Thai immigration stamp.

You are using a new passport without a prior Thai stamp.

You did not submit the TDAC before arrival, or there is an error in your submission.

You need a physical Thai entry stamp in your passport.

You are unsure which entry permission applies to your trip.

The Main Rule Before You Fly

Suvarnabhumi’s arrival e-gates can simplify entry for qualifying travelers, but they only apply to a narrow group of visa-exempt arrivals. A valid visa, a first visit on a new passport, a TDAC problem, or the need for a physical stamp means you should use a staffed booth.

Before travel, confirm your visa status, your passport’s prior Thai entry record, and your TDAC submission. The safest choice is the staffed booth whenever your entry situation does not clearly match the e-gate rules.

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