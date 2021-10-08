Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Supreme Court Sentences Man to 14 Years for Planting Bomb
Advertisement

News News Video

Thai Restaurant Goes Viral on YouTube Over Flood Dining

Learning News

Universities in Thailand Push to Be in the World's Top 100

Health News

Thailand to Compensate Students with Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

Health News

Doctors in Thailand Support Ban on Vaping Products

Farming & Agriculture News Regional News

Thai Job Seekers Warned Over Australia Work Visa Scammers

Health News

Thai Hospitals Stop Using China Made Covid Test Kits

Crime & Legal News

American Rapist Held in Extended Custody by Thai Police

Crime & Legal News

Massage Parlour Boss Arrested for Trafficking Minors

News Tech

Facebook Faces Selloff after Outage and Whistleblower

News

Supreme Court Sentences Man to 14 Years for Planting Bomb

Published

2 hours ago

on

supreme court-district attorney-attorney general

A state prosecutor for the attorney general told a press briefing that the Supreme Court has sentenced a man to jail for trying to blow up a power pole. The district attorney said the Supreme Court sentenced the man to 14 years in prison.

The district attorney said Mr. Isma-ae Watomo attempted to blow up a power pole to cut electricity supply to Southern Thailand’s Thung Yang Daeng district in Pattani Province in 2018.

The Supreme Court documents showed that Mr. Isma-ae’s DNA was found on the plastic bottle containing explosives and wires that were part of the time bomb attached to an electric power pole.

A local villager spotted the time bomb on a power pole in the Thung Yang Daeng district and immediately contacted the police. A bomb squad from the Pattani Provincial police station then defused it.

Officials believed the bomb was intended to cut power to the entire Thung Yang Daeng district of Pattani Province.

The district attorney said Mr. Isma-ae confessed to the crime to receive a lesser sentence from the Supreme Court.

In other Pattani news, an army ranger was killed during a grenade attack on his station in the Panare district of Pattani Province. His attackers threw three hand grenades at the security booth he and other army rangers were manning.

Two of the grenades went off and seriously injured Army ranger Chanachai Yodthong. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Pattani’s Panare Hospital.

 

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login