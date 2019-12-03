Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Temperatures Expected to Drop Sharply in Northern Thailand
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Nine Injured after Speeding Pickup Slams into Parked Freight Truck

Northen Thailand

Buddhist in Northeastern Thailand Reject Mosque Registration

News Video Northen Thailand

Boy, 17 Killed in after Crashing His Motorcycle into a Sedan

Northen Thailand

Huge Haul of Cannabis Products Seized in Northern Thailand

News Video Northen Thailand

Deer Found with 7Kg of Plastic and Underwear in its Stomach

Northen Thailand

33 Year-Old Briton Found Dead in Northeastern Thailand

News Video Northen Thailand

500-year old Ubosot in Nan Province Damaged by Earhtquake

Northen Thailand

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Transport Officials Starts Random Exhaust Checks in Chiang Mai

Northen Thailand

Temperatures Expected to Drop Sharply in Northern Thailand

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply in northern Thailand over the next week due to a high pressure system moving in from China, according to the Meteorological Department.

Director-general Somsak Khaosuwan said on Tuesday that temperatures in the North and the Northeast would fall by 8-10°C through to next Tuesday.

On mountaintops temperatures would drop to 1-9°C and there could be frost. In lower areas, temperatures were expected at 10-15°C, he said.

In the Central Plains and the East, a 6-8°C drop is forecast, to 15-20°C, during the same period, Mr Somsak said.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand southwards from Chumphon province would be 2-4 metres high.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement