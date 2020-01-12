Connect with us

Hill Tribes Open Silverware Museum in Northern Thailand
A community of indigenous hill tribes people in Nan province have opened a museum for the display of silverware products. Go High O village has also become a learning center for the making of silverware. Its also a significant tourist attraction.

The opening ceremony of the museum for silverware products at Go High O village was organized by Doi Silver Factory Co. During a recent evening party at Go High O village in Pua district of Nan province.

Its also a learning center for the making of distinctive silverware items and an important destination in the district.

Visitors were warmly welcomed and blessed in ancient rituals of the indigenous hill tribes.

The museum provides the opportunity for the community’s youth to learn to manufacture indigenous hill tribes silverware products. Starting with the design and manufacturing process and continuing into marketing techniques.

Many see this as an opportunity to land a job and earn an income for their families. Even more without the need to move to other provinces to find work. Dedicated youths can develop the necessary skills and become craftsmen able to make these world-famous silverware products. – NNT

