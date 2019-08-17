European Tourists Injured After Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

BANGKOK – Ten European tourists were injured, one of them seriously, after their bus skidded off a road and over turned on Friday.

Volunteer rescuers at the accident scene said 10 European passengers were injured, and one woman was in serious condition. All were sent to Lampang Hospital in northern Thailand, Thai media reported.

The passengers on trip from Italy, told police the bus skidded off the road due to heavy rain as it was descending a hill.

The names of the European tourists in the bus crash or the driver in the bus crash were not released.

In July two people were seriously injured when a bus carrying 40 passengers lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Lampang province.

The accident took place a little past midnight, the two injured people were sent to a local hospital.

Most of those who escaped unharmed could not tell police how the bus crash had happened as they were asleep.

Police suspected the bus crash was either caused by the bus skidding on the slippery road or the driver falling asleep at the wheel.