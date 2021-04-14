Driver Charged after 5 People Burned Alive in Double-Decker Bus Fire

The driver of a double-decker bus that burst into flames early on Tuesday, killing five passengers and severely injuring 12 others, has been charged with reckless driving causing deaths and negligence.

The fatal fire occurred about 12.30am on Tuesday on the Mittraphap highway in Ban Haet district, shortly after the Bangkok-bound bus, with 33 passengers on board, left the Khon Kaen terminal.

Pol Col Thanomsak Sopha, the Ban Haet police chief, said on Wednesday that the driver, Mr Patsadee Kham-on, 48, who also sustained burns, had been charged. On Wednesday morning, police took Mr Patsadee to Khon Kaen provincial Court for approval to detain him for a further investigation. Police opposed bail.

Pol Col Thanomsak said three women, a young girl and a man died in the flames.