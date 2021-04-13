Connect with us

Northen Thailand

3 Passengers and 2 Children Burned Alive in Double-Decker Bus Fire
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Drug Syndicates Making Yaba Pills More Addictive with Crystal Meth

Northen Thailand

Thailand's Chiang Mai Province Reports Hundreds of New Covid-19 Cases

Northen Thailand

Health Officials Struggle to Contain Covid-19 in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Entertainment Venues Closed in Northern Thailand Over New Covid Cases

Northen Thailand

Monk in Northern Thailand Rescued After Being Trapped in Flooded Cave

Northen Thailand

Mekong Navy Patrol Seized 365 Kilogram of Crystal Meth From Laos

Northen Thailand

Rescue Workers Struggle to Help Monk Trapped Inside Flooded Cave

Northen Thailand

Thailand Warned Over Possible Airstrikes Along Northern Border

Northen Thailand

Thousands of Homes Damaged by Summer Storms in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

3 Passengers and 2 Children Burned Alive in Double-Decker Bus Fire

Published

5 seconds ago

on

3 Passengers and 2 Children Burned Alive in Double-Decker Bus Fire

Five bus passengers, including 2 children have been killed and 12 others seriously injured after a double-decker went up in flames in northeastern Thailand. The incident happened in Ban Haet district in the early hours on Tuesday, Khon Kaen police said.

The incident occurred at about 12.30am on the Mitrapap highway at Nong Kham village in tambon Non Sombun of Khon Kaen province.

Khon Kaen police source told CTN News that the double-decker bus departed Bung Kan province early on Monday night and stopped over in Udon Thani before heading for Bangkok with 33 passengers on board.

The bus stopped over in Khon Kaen and the proceeded for Bangkok shortly after midnight. While running past Nong Kham village, a rear brake caught fire causing a tire to burst. The fire spread to the engine compartment and the entire bus became engulfed in flames.

A volunteer rescue team and a fire engine arrived shortly the fire started and managed to put out the flames an hour later. The double-decker bus was completely gutted by fire and water damage.

Five passengers, two of them children, were burned to death in the bus and 12 others suffered serious injures. The police source said 16 other passengers were able to escape the burning bus and survived.

The driver was also injured in the fire. The injured were admitted to Sirindhorn and Khon Kaen hospitals for treatment.

An investigation was underway by Khon Kaen police and the department of transport.

Video Footage of Double-Decker bus fire in Khon Kean

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS