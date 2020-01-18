Cool to Cold Mornings Forecast for Northern and Northeastern Thailand

The Meteorological Department has said a westerly trough at high altitude will blow cold air from the Himalayas to the North and the upper Northeast of Thailand.

Cool to cold mornings are forecast with possible isolated patchy fog in the North and the Northeast.

All transport should proceed with caution in foggy areas.

The department also said that the southeasterly winds prevailing across the Central and the East could bring thundershowers, while strong easterly winds across the Gulf and the South would bring more rains to the South.

The Nation’s weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thick patches and isolated rains in some areas, temperature lows of 13-22 degrees Celsius and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature are also likely to drop to 1-10 degrees Celsius on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather with fog in the morning, temperature lows of 18-20 degrees Celsius and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature are also likely to drop to 11-16 degrees Celsius on hilltops.

Central region: Fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves under a meter high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy weather with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy weather with thundershowers in probably 10 per cent of the area; lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fog in the morning with isolated rains in some areas; lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.