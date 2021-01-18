11-Year-old Girl Dies of Pregnancy Complications in Northern Thailand

A pregnant 11 year-old girl who had allegedly been molested by her grandfather, died in her mother’s embrace after suffering complication of her pregnancy.

The funeral of the girl was held at her house in Sahatsakhan district of Kalasin province. The body was earlier taken to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen for medical examination.

The mother, 33, said that she had divorced from the girl’s father for five years, and acknowledged later that the daughter had been molested by her paternal grandfather.

The mother also mentioned that she had taken her daughter to a hospital in December, and a doctor there had confirmed the girl had an ectopic pregnancy. The girl vomited both food and medicine, she added. Moreover, she said that the doctor had injected a haemagogue to help the girl, but it was useless.

According to the mother, on Friday night her daughter vomited and trembled with pain and eventually died in her embrace. Sahatsakhan police have also collected evidence in the girl’s case, and they will soon seek an arrest warrant from the local court.

Father arrested for molestation

Meanwhile, Police in Southern Thailand have arrested a 38 year-old man allegedly for using drugs and molesting his 13-year-old daughter. According to Nakhon Si Thammarat police he had been molesting his daughter for more than 2 months.

Police arrested the man, at his house in the district with a small amount of crystal meth, following a complaint that he had allegedly molested his own daughter when drunk, Nakhon Si Thammarat police, reported on Saturday.

The village headman coordinated with Nakhon Si Thammarat police to rescue the young girl. She told relatives that her father had allegedly assaulted and molested her on several occasions.

Relatives told police that Mr Sak had allegedly molested his biological daughter since November last year. The girl, who was escorted by relatives to file the complaint, said she had stayed in the house with her father since her mother passed away. When her father got drunk, he would destroy stuff in the house and beat and molest her.

The man admitted the crystal meth found in his house belonged to him. Police took him for a urine test and he tested positive for drug use.

During the police interrogation, he confessed to having taken speed pills and crystal meth for a long time but remained tight-lipped on the molestation charges. He was held in police custody for legal action.