Father Arrested in Southern Thailand for Molesting 13 Year-old Daughter

Police in Southern Thailand have arrested a 38 year-old man allegedly for using drugs and molesting his 13-year-old daughter. According to Nakhon Si Thammarat police he had been molesting his daughter for more than 2 months.

Police arrested the man, at his house in the district with a small amount of crystal meth, following a complaint that he had allegedly molested his own daughter when drunk, Nakhon Si Thammarat police, reported on Saturday.

The village headman coordinated with Nakhon Si Thammarat police to rescue the young girl. She told relatives that her father had allegedly assaulted and molested her on several occasions.

Relatives told police that Mr Sak had allegedly molested his biological daughter since November last year. The girl, who was escorted by relatives to file the complaint, said she had stayed in the house with her father since her mother passed away. When her father got drunk, he would destroy stuff in the house and beat and molest her.

The man admitted the crystal meth found in his house belonged to him. Police took him for a urine test and he tested positive for drug use.

During the police interrogation, he confessed to having taken speed pills and crystal meth for a long time but remained tight-lipped on the molestation charges. He was held in police custody for legal action.

Man killed over face Mask

An elderly man was charged with murder in Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand Thursday after police and witnesses said he gunned down a guest at a funeral for not wearing a face mask.

Police say Jumnean Sri-orn, 73, shot dead his victim, Samran Tawai, 50, around midnight at the funeral in Chaweng district. Jumnean reportedly had a heated argument with Samran, berating him for not wearing a mask to the event, though an investigator said the pair didn’t get along.

“They had many pre-existing personal problems,” Col. Sutat Songsayom of Chawang Police said by phone Thursday. “I can’t tell you what they are, since they’re personal.”

Jumnean got onto his motorcycle to leave, but Samran pushed him off the bike, witnesses said.

“I know you’re carrying a gun, but you’re too chicken to shoot,” Samram was quoted as saying by eyewitnesses. Jumnean then pulled out his .357 and shot Samran in the face.

One of the funeral attendants was a policeman, who quickly apprehended Jumnean at the scene.

Jumnean has been charged with murder and carrying firearm without permit; police say he confessed to the charges. He faces a lifetime imprisonment if found guilty.

