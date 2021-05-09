Vietnamese Woman Dies after Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot

A 35-year-old Vietnamese woman has died from anaphylactic shock after receiving her first AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shot. The 35-year-old female health worker died in Vietnam’s southern province of An Giang on Friday.

The woman is the first death of a patient who received AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shot, Vietnam’s health ministry reported on Friday. Vietnam is presently battling recent covid-19 outbreaks throughout the country.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement, that the woman died from allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.

“This is a very rare case in the vaccination against Covid-19,” the ministry said in the statement.

Vietnam has already inoculated around 750,000 people against the covid-19 coronavirus since its vaccination program started in early March, according to the ministry. All covid-19 shots used are from Oxfords AstraZeneca.

Vietnam has been praised for its record in containing its outbreaks quickly through targeted mass testing and a strict, centralized quarantine program.

Friday’s death comes as the country is battling a new outbreak of Covid-19 that began early last week and is spreading rapidly in many parts of the country, including the capital Hanoi.

The ministry reported 47 new infections on Friday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 3,137, with 35 deaths.

The government last week said its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out would be expedited, with the aim of administering all of the 928,800 AstraZeneca doses it had received so far by May 15.

AstraZeneca related deaths worldwide

Meanwhile,many other nations have reported deaths related to patients receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Canada recorded its second death related to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. A woman in her 50s has died from a rare blood clot disorder after receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest death linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine comes days after the country’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization appeared to contradict Health Canada’s long-standing recommendation that the best vaccine is the first one available.

NACI said Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are “preferred” and that Canadians should weigh the risks of waiting for one of them before deciding whether to take a more immediate jab of either the other two approved COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

Norway report two further deaths among patients with blood clots at Oslo University Hospital after having received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The Medicines Agency cannot rule out that these cases may be connected to the AstraZeneca-vaccine”, they write in a press release. NTB has learned that one of the two deceased persons was a health worker.

Norway halted vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of a rare clinical condition appearing in some individuals who had received the vaccine. Two other persons who had received the vaccine in Norway died previously. A causal relation between the serious cases of blood clots and the vaccine has not yet been established.

Four people have died in Italy from rare blood clots after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, a report from the AIFA national pharmaceutical agency said.

In the UK a total of 168 people have suffered rare blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and 32 have died, the UK’s medicines regulator reports.

CTN News has tried to reached data relating to the total number of deaths worldwide related to the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, unfortunately no such information has been made public by AstraZeneca, University of Oxford or the World Health Organization.