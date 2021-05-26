Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Warns China is Preparing for War

China’s military recently released a video of drills simulating amphibious assaults on Taiwan and Taiwanese authorities fear drills are becoming reality. Now almost daily, Chinese jets cross into Taiwan’s Airspace, never before have so many Chinese planes come so close to Taiwan.

Senior Biden administration officials tell “PBS NewsHour” they do not expect an imminent invasion. But, in March, the outgoing top U.S. military commander in the region predicted war was coming.

The Trump administration dramatically increased arms sales to Taiwan. The Biden administration continued expanded U.S. Naval operations, and became the first administration to invite Taiwan’s envoy to inauguration.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said says that Taiwan will defend itself “to the very end,” pointing out that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not ruled the nation for even one day. I think Beijing has been preparing for war against Taiwan, and that is what we have been seeing. They are preparing for it Wu said.

They are forcing other countries not to have official contact with us. And, moreover, Chinese are also engaging in cognitive warfare. They use cyber-attack, disinformation, and something similar to disrupt the democratic process here in Taiwan. Above all to create a conflict in between the government and the society, or to create a distrust in between Taiwan and our major ally, which is the United States.

Wu said that the 23.5 million Taiwanese had chosen a free and democratic way of life and that they would continue to defend their homeland and hard-won democratic system. “This is our country, this is our people, and this is our way of life. We will defend ourselves to the very end,” he stated.

China lying over its claim to Taiwan

The foreign minister added that the nation is not only an advanced democracy but also a technological powerhouse. If China attacks Taiwan by force, the consequences will be felt around the world, he said, adding that he hopes the international community will continue to support Taiwan.

As for cross-strait relations, Wu pointed out that China keeps lying about its claim to Taiwan. The reality, he said, is that the CCP has not ruled Taiwan for even a single day.

This is a fact, and it is the status quo, Wu said, asserting that Taiwan’s policy of maintaining the status quo is restrained, practical, responsible, and has received strong international affirmation.

Wu said that as a beacon of democracy, Taiwan attracts people yearning for a free and democratic system. This threatens the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which supports an authoritarian model of government, he argued.

Therefore, he went on, China continues to intimidate Taiwan with propaganda campaigns and threats of force. He stated that it uses the so-called “one China” principle to suppress Taiwan’s international space.

Taiwan strengthen defensive capabilities

China has also ramped up disinformation, hybrid warfare, and “gray-zone” tactics to shatter the trust Taiwanese have in their government in terms of military preparedness, Wu said. In response, the Island continues to strengthen its defensive capabilities and is actively increasing cooperation and exchanges with countries with similar values, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, and EU member states.

Wu said the East Asian nation is happy to note that the U.K. attaches great importance to developments in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region and will continue to work hard to deepen bilateral relations, he said.

The foreign minister concluded by saying that Germany, the Netherlands, and the EU have changed their Indo-Pacific policy, which he said means regional peace, stability, and prosperity are of great significance to international order.