South Korea Issues Covid-19 Virus Travel Warning for Thailand

The South Korea government has advised its nationals to refrain from travelling to Thailand and other Asian countries in light of the Covid-19 Virus. The other countries are Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam, Korean reported.

The measure is part of efforts to prevent the inflow of the Covid-19 Virus into the country. Above all through a third nation, the deputy head of the central disaster Kim Gang-lip, told a press briefing.

Taiwan has since ask Seoul to correct information reported by a government-funded news agency. Yonhap said Taiwan is one of the possible places where the Covid-19 virus is spreading within communities.

The Yonhap report said the advice came after the World Health Organization Sunday. The WHO picked six countries as possible places where theCovid-19 Virus is spreading within communities.

A Taiwan spokesperson said Taiwan respects the South Korean government efforts to battle the Covid-19 Virus, but its information on the spread of virus infections in Taiwan is incorrect.

According to the spokesperson Taiwan and will urge the South Korean government to make a correction.

Currently, Taiwan has had 18 confirmed Covid-19 virus cases and zero fatalities since the Wuhan virus broke out.

China tells Thailand Covid-19 virus under control

Meanwhile, the Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, has assured Thailand that the Covid-19 virus in China are under control.

In a meeting with the Thai House Committee on Wednesday, Yang Xin gave confirmation that currently, Chinese authorities can control Covid-19 virus situation. He said China has seen in a continuous drop in new Covid-19 virus patients in the past 7 days.

Thai health officials have also confirmed another case of Covid-19 virus raising the total number of infections to 33. Lab tests confirmed she was infected with the virus on Feb 8th.

The director-general of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the new case was the 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan.

She has been placed under monitoring since she had close contact with patients, earlier diagnosed with the virus.

Among total Covid-19 virus cases in Thailand, 23 patients remain in hospital. The 10 other patients have fully recovered and have been released from hospitals.

Korean woman infected with Covid-19 virus in Thailand

Last month a South Korean woman has tested positive for virus after visiting Thailand. The 42-year-old, identified only as Patient 16, flew back to South Korea on Jan. 19 after traveling in Thailand.

Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Thai Department of Disease Control, said the woman could have contracted the virus in Thailand. “It’s possible because the virus is already spreading domestically in Thailand,” he said.

Furthermore, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured the public that the Covid-19 virus situation is “100% under control.” He also said that he will personally take charge of overseeing the operations of all related agencies to deal with the virus.

The Prime Minister said that Thailand is fully-equipped to cope with Covid-19 virus. Citing the recent rating by Johns Hopkins, which put Thailand 6th out of 195 countries for having effective early warning and preventive systems. Above all to cope with an outbreak of a communicable disease.

He disclosed that the Public Health Ministry has already upgraded its readiness in line with the situation. Thailand has mobilized all resources available to be posted at various locations. Including air and sea ports and border crossings, to screen tourist arrivals, especially those from China.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has also rejected as untrue a report the virus could travel a long distance through the air. Like TB bacteria. The coronavirus could travel only a few meters in droplets from coughers and sneezers.

As of Monday the global Covid-19 virus death toll stood at over 1000. With confirmed cases exceeding 50,000, and more than 3,400 patients recovered, the WHO reported.