Philippines Evacuates Thousands as Taal Volcano Danger Level Rises

Authorities in the Philippines started evacuating tens of thousands of people on July 1 after the Taal volcano spewed a one-kilometer high plume of gas and steam.

The alert for the Taal volcano, about 70km south of central Manila, was raised to level three from level two that “means that there is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions”, the seismology and volcanology agency said.

The Taal Volcano is one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes. Despite standing at only 311m, it can be deadly, as an eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

In January last year, Taal shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15 km into the sky, which forced more than 100,000 people to abandon their homes, widespread flight cancellations and heavy ash falls in Manila.

People near Taal volcano in danger from eruption

While the situation could go either way, authorities on Thursday warned that the type of eruption could potentially be more hazardous than that of last year.

Water in Taal’s crater boiled before and after its eruption, a video posted on the Facebook page of the seismology agency showed. Magma made contact with the crater’s water, which then turned into gas and vapour, known as a phreatomagmatic eruption.

“Phreatomagmatic is more dangerous because there’s already an interaction with magma,” Maria Antonia Bornas, chief of the agency’s monitoring and eruption prediction division, told a news conference.

The towns of Agoncillo and Laurel, situated on the lake surrounding the Taal volcano, were in danger from eruption and volcanic tsunami, the seismology agency said.

The national disaster bureau warned of eruption-related quakes. The evacuation of Agoncillo started late afternoon, Batangas provincial governor Hermilando Mandanas said, with 3,523 families or 14,495 people to be moved to safe areas.

Dump trucks were sent to assist and pay loaders and evacuation centres were being readied, he added.

Source: Reuters