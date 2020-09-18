Connect with us

Covid-19 Coronavirus Deaths Continue to Mount in Myanmar
Published

4 hours ago

on

myanmar, covid-19, coronavirus, deaths, chiang rai border

Myanmar confirmed 15 new Covid-19 coronavirus linked deaths during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 61 as of Sept.18th. A daily release from the Health department on Friday stated 15 more COVID-19coronavirus  patients with underlying diseases also died.

The health department also said that 404 more patients tested positive on Thursday. This was the highest single-day surge since the country first detected the virus in late March. Taking the tally to 4,299 cases.

With hundreds of COVID-19 coronavirus cases announced on a daily basis in Myanmar, the government also re-imposed restrictions on domestic movements across the country. Authorities also instructed domestic airlines in early September to suspend all services till the end of September.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 944,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 30 million COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide. With recoveries exceeding 20.4 million, according to figures compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University.

Hundreds of Transport Trucks Stranded at Chiang Rai-Myanmar Border

Chiang Rai, Myanmar, Border, transport trucks

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai border control has reported over 600 transport trucks have been queuing up at the Mae Sai border checkpoint. They are queued waiting to deliver their products to Tachileik town in Myanmar. Border authorities in Myanmar tightened cross-border movement because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Border control in Tachileik, Myanmar are only allowing only six transport trucks per day from each side.

Phakamas Vierra, president of Mae Sai Chamber of Commerce, said that over 600 transport trucks were stranded in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Last month Chiang Rai Provinces communicable disease committee authorized up to 168 transport trucks from Thailand to enter Myanmar daily. However,due to the sudden escalation in covid-19 cases, the Myanmar government reduced the quota to only six trucks a day. Believing this would help prevent the spread of covid-19 between both countries.

Myanmar’s quota of only six trucks per day from each side has created a huge back log at the Mae Sai-Tachileik border. On the Thailand side alone, more than 300 trucks per day need to transport their products to destinations in Myanmar.

