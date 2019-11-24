Three Killed, Boy Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Central Thailand

Three people were killed and a five-year-old boy, slightly injured when a car hit a power post and crashed into central Thailand on Sunday morning. A man, a woman and a young boy – were killed.

The accident occurred at around 5am Sunday when a Nissan car with four people inside skidded off Highway. It hit a power post and ended up in flames in the median ditch.

The five-year-old boy was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact while the other three passengers were trapped inside. Local residents were have said to have tried to douse the fire with extinguishers, Thai media reported.

When police and rescue workers arrived, they extracted the three dead passengers. The five-year-old who survived was slightly injured, was taken to hospital for a checkup. Police were investigating to establish the cause of the tragic accident.

Man dies in fall from train in southern Thailand

Meanwhile, a man was found dead under a railway bridge in southern Thailand also on Sunday morning. He was believed to have fallen to his death from a train, police said.

He was found at about 11am by two boys who were playing in water under the bridge in Surat Thani. His limbs were broken and his abdomen cut open, exposing the intestines.

Police found his wallet in his pants and his identification said he was Patipat Boonniyom, 33, Kamphaeng Phet. The also found a train ticket for a special express train Sungai Kolok-Bangkok. The ticket shows he boarded the train at Ban Nasan railway station in Surat Thani province, heading for Bangkok.

It was believed Patipat fell from the train while it was passing over the bridge at about 9pm.

An investigation was underway to establish what caused him to fall from the train.

Bodies from Fiery Car Crash in Central Thailand