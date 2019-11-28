Thailand’s National Parks Tells Tourist to Take Your Garbage With You

Tourists visiting all national parks in Thailand will be required to take their garbage with them after visiting. The measure is part of the new approach to conserve the environment and to protect wild animals from ingesting garbage. The new garbage rule will take effect January 1st at all of Thailand’s National Parks.

The latest animal victim to human garbage was a wild deer, found dead in Khun Sathan national park. Wildlife officials found plastic bags, underwear, in its stomach after an autopsy.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa said he has also instructed all national parks to warn tourists to bring their own garbage bags.

Meanwhile, Khun Sathan national park officals, said that the area where the dead deer was found is fertile forest and there were no traces of intruders. They also dismissed the suggestion that the deer might have eaten garbage from the park’s landfill. Claiming that the landfill is sealed off to prevent wildlife from entering.

Par Officials assumed that the deer ate garbage discarded in one of the 32 villages located around the park.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, has also been asked to replace the landfill with an incinerator.