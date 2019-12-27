Thailand’s Cyber Police Probe Hacking of Prison CCTV Cameras

Thailand’s Cyber police (TCSD) are investigating the YouTube posting of live CCTV feed inside the Lang Suan prison. The prison is located in Thailand’s southern province of Chumpon.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, deputy commander of the (TCSD) Technology Crime Suppression Division, said today that he had received a complaint, as well as some evidence from prison officials. Consequently demanding for an investigation, after footage of inside the prison, was posted on YouTube.

He said that police will also seek information from the company which installed the CCTV system. First of all to find out how the footage was leaked and whether it was hacked or was an inside job.

CCTV systems installed by private-sector contractors

Corrections Department Director-General Police Col. Narat Sawettanan ordered the prison to turn off the surveillance camera system and investigate the incident. He also ordered the prison commander to file a complaint with the police.

A source in the Justice Ministry told the Bangkok Post that the CCTV systems in Thai prisons were installed by private-sector contractors. The system is connected to the internet giving authorize real-time access. Prison chiefs and senior officials can view the live CCTV footage on their mobile phones.

The video, labelled “Thai Bangkok prison Security Came live” was posted on YouTube on Tuesday. It showed claimed real-time footage from several locations in Lang Suan Prison, showing the daily lives of inmates. The story was later picked up by The Associated press and Yahoo News.

The YouTube account BigBrother’s Gaze had 1.27K subscribers and 11 videos that have since been deleted. In the about us section which has had 45,569 views an apology was posted.

Source: Thai PBS