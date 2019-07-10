Connect with us

Thailand's Commerce Ministry to Ban the Importing of Used Cars
Published

4 months ago

on

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has announced that used cars will no longer be allowed to be imported into Thailand as authorities step up curbs on fraud, irregularities and corruption.

As of after Dec 10th of this year used car will be listed as prohibited goods.

Adul Chotinisakorn, director-general of the ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, told the Bangkok Post on Tuesday the ministry will transfer the approving mandate to other related agencies for imports of other types of used cars.

He said people seeking to bring in used cars from abroad must import them by Dec 9th.

“If all papers are in order, the department will take no more than 25 days to make the decisions.”

He said an importer had to obtain a permit before bringing the vehicle into the country and the permit would be good only until Dec 9.

Currently, second-hand vehicles are goods subjected to the ministry’s import control, a senior ministerial official said in late February.

Of the personal car category, 95% are luxury ones and only 100 sought permission to import them.

Ministry authorities estimates at least 1,000 second-hand cars are smuggled or imported as parts to be reassembled in the country each year. Besides, the vehicles usually involve criminal activities such as drugs and money-laundering.

 

