Thailand Records 20 Deaths in 2 Days From UK Variant of Covid-19

Thailand has recorded 20 deaths in the last two days from UK variant of covid-19 raising the covid-19 pandemic toll to 140 people. Thailand recorded 11 new death included a pregnant woman on Sunday and 8 on Saturday.

The health department also recorded 2,438 new cases of the UK variant of covid-19 over the weekend. All but five of the UK variant cases were contracted locally. This brings the accumulated total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 55,460.

Although the number of new infections logged by the government during the 24-hour period ending at 11.59pm on Saturday was lower than the previous day, the Covid-related body count broke the record for the second consecutive day after Saturday’s toll of eight.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the deceased also included a 32-year-old woman in Bangkok who was 25-weeks pregnant.

Medical records of underlying diseases such as obesity were found for all but two of the victims.

Bangkok and Chiang Mai hit hardest

Bangkok registered the highest number of new confirmed cases — 1,078 — followed by 163 in Chiang Mai, 115 in Nonthaburi, 77 in Samut Prakan and 75 in Chon Buri.

The five imported cases were three new arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, one from Egypt and one from India.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the third wave linked to the UK variant of covid-19 in Thailand has now accumulated more infections that the second outbreak.

The previous outbreak ran from mid-December last year to March this year. The new outbreak with the UK variant of covid-19 spread from entertainment venues early this month has now produced 26,597 cases in 25 days, compared with 24,626 in the previous outbreak.

Meanwhile, according to a resent Suan Dusit Poll the vast majority of people in Thailand doubt the Prayut government can cope with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic currently rolling across the country.

The poll was conducted online by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University between April 16-22. San Dusit polled over 2000 people throughout Thailand to compile their opinions on measures being taken by the Prayut government to deal with the latest outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.