BANGKOK – Thailand post has intercepted parcels containing 12 baby snakes of various species mailed from Taiwan to Chiang Mai. The parcels were intercepted at Thailand Postal Customs Service Division in Bangkok.

Customs and wildlife officials examined two boxes in which the 12 snakes were hidden inside piggy banks.

There were four Mexican black king snakes; four hognose snakes; three Californian king snakes and one python regius; which is native to sub-Saharan Africa.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said on its Facebook page yesterday.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) said that the snakes were worth Bt71,500.

The snakes were seized and forwarded to investigators in charge restricted wildlife in the country.

The snakes were taken to the National Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division. They will investigate who was involved in smuggling the reptiles.

In July, Thailand Post imposed strict measures to prevent the deliveries of illicit items through its postal system.

Thailand Post president Smorn Terdthumpiboon said the measures to look for illegal items at all stages of its services.

According to Smorn, senders must show their ID cards for the sake of traceability and all post offices will have surveillance cameras to record all senders.

Parcels are x-rayed at 19 main distribution centers of Thailand Post nationwide and Thailand Post staff manually check suspicious parcels.

Thailand Post was ready to cooperate with the police on investigation into illegal deliveries.

Thailand Post prohibits the deliveries of live animals, reptiles, narcotics, pornography, explosives, flammable objects, unwrapped sharp objects, and banknotes.

Meanwhile, The Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), has warned the public that illegal drugs are currently being solicited and sold on social media and Thailand Post being used as a means of delivery.

People have to be careful of their name being wrongly used as the sender or recipient of a package, by avoiding lending other people their ID cards or any identification documents.

Citizens are asked to alert officers at the nearest police station if they notice anything out of the ordinary.

People who notice any drug-related offense or a business operator who delivers items that are not allowed to be mailed can notify the ONCB by calling its 1386 Hotline, at any time around the clock.