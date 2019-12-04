Thailand Launched M-Help Me App to Report Child Sex Abuse

A new smart phone application, M-Help Me app, was launched to allow children or parents to report on child sex abuse via mobile phones.

Prasit Jeawkok, head of the Return to the Earth project, and partners including child protection organizations and the Royal Thai Police Office introduced the M-Help Me app. The M-Help Me app allowed mobile phone users to report child sex abuse cases. Also along with the photos of suspects on a real-time basis.

Users of the application can take the photos of suspects; choose the categories of the crime such as the lure of children for sex abuse; and the possession transmission or production of child pornographic content.

M-Help Me users can also input useful information; send their reports, follow up authorities’ responses to their reports, and read precaution advice from government organizations recommending tips for self-protection; appropriate responses to the crime, requests for assistance, and care for abused children.

The application will later be developed to include online chats and functions to report other wrongdoings; such as illegally extended operating hours of pubs; illegal child labor and minors’ visits to entertainment venues.

Reports from the application go directly to the Department of Children and Youth. The department will respond with proper action.

You can download the M-Help Me app from the Google Play Store Click Here