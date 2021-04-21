Thai Police Once Again Stop the Use of Drunk Driving Checkpoints

Police have again suspended use of drunk driving road safety checkpoints citing the need to concentrate on stopping the spread of Covid-19. The order was signed by deputy police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, on behalf of the national police chief, and is effective from April 18.

This was an abrupt about turn after Pol Gen Damrongsak announced on March 31 that the police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, had issued a directive that drink-driving checkpoints would resume operations nationwide as of April 1, under strict new guidelines.

Their use was suspended in October last year, soon after Pol Gen Suwat took office. He promised their operations would be made more transparent.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the new order is for all police units to study directives issued under Section 9 of the emergency decree, including the one declaring 18 provinces as maximum control areas and 59 provinces as control areas, to stem the latest Covid-19 wave. Covid-19 policing over road safety Police units were to place emphasis on monitoring gatherings and activities deemed of high-risk of spreading the virus. The order said checkpoints for alcohol tests and strict enforcement of traffic laws were to be suspended, especially in areas of maximum covid-19 control. Checkpoints for crime prevention, drug interception and border security could continue to operate, but they must not cause the public too much inconvenience.