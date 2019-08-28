BANGKOK – Thai citizens can look forward to a newly-designed 64-page bio-metric Passport. Which includes an e-Cover with a thin, flexible data-page made of polycarbonate. It will have a window containing a second image of the citizen and a true color UV photo.

Security features ensure the E-passport complies with the highest standards of security recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Thai citizens will benefit from the highest level secure embedded software for fast border crossing.

Furthermore the DGM Consortium will also implement a highly secure end-to-end electronic passport system. That will also strictly comply to the Personal Data Protection Act of Thailand.

The current passport production capacity will also increase significantly. Two active high security production sites will be established as part of the project. To ensure business continuity and security for E-passport issuance. By providing continuous training and transfer-of-technology to develop local expertise in passport issuance, Thales is leveraging its global technological expertise to upskill the Thai workforce as it moves towards a digital future.

Beyond a newly-designed passport, Thai citizens will benefit from greater efficiency in registering for their passports as the project will upgrade citizen-facing enrolment operations in 22 existing managed sites throughout Thailand, as well as include an expansion plan to establish 15 new sites throughout the country, offering more service points for Thai citizens to obtain their travel documents.