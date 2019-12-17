Royal Thai Police Says Its Ready to Serve New Years Travellers

Thailand’s Royal Thai Police has announced it will strictly enforce traffic rules and boost road safety for people traveling during the New Year holiday.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the law enforcement will focus on three major concerns. Driving with alcoholic influences, tiredness and speeding.

He expected New Years know as the 7 dangerous days would start Christmas Day. He said its expected to peak on Friday 27th December.

Pol Col Krisana also said that police would also be suppressing crime during and after the New Years festival. Police will intensify attempts to arrest criminal suspects wanted under arrest warrants. Police will also secure important places, and thoroughly screen visitors.

He also said people could participate in the guard the residences of New Year program. The number of participants rose by 30% yearly last year, he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister delivered a policy to promote road safety. It encourages local agencies to work together to help reduce the number of road accidents. The policy aims to reduce the number of road fatalities to no more than 21 victims out of every 100,000 people.

The Prime Minister said efforts have to be made because he wants to see Thai people smile and make them happy.

The Prime Minister also wants the country’s road fatality rate to drop to zero. He said laws must be strictly enforced, while the people have to respect the law.

He also warned motorists against drink-driving during new years. Calling on the general public to follow the theme of the Thailand Declaration. Which is “Love Oneself, Love Your Family and Love Others”.