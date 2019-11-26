Passenger Served Moldy Sausage Bread at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport director has ordered restaurants to strict food quality control after a passenger found sausage bread, contaminated with mold. The passenger found their sausage bread, bought from Aimm’s Cup Corner was covered in mold. They purchased the moldy snack from Aimm’s Cup Corner.

Aimm’s rents commercial space under the management of King Power at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Suvarnabhumi airport has also ordered strict and frequent inspection on food quality and cleanliness of food shops.

Mold Due to employee error

According to an investigation the contamination of mold was caused by employee error. The employee failed to keep the sausage bread in refrigerated storage. The sausage bread had no expiry date tag and was put on the same shelf with the new ones.

He said the store would also improve its stock management system and train employees on food safety practices. They will also attach an expiry date on all food items. The director said checks on food will also be conducted daily by airport officials.

The airport apologized for the incident and said it would also improve its service to ensure safety and quality of food, sold at the airport.

Airports of Thailand investment projects

Meanwhile, Airports of Thailand (AoT) president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said Aot has earmarked a budget of about 300 billion baht for investment projects. Including the expansion of Suvarnabhumi airport and the construction of new airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Chiang Mai and Phuket are the two most popular destinations in Thailand outside of Bangkok. Traffic at both airports has been pushed past capacity in recent years. Requiring both facilities to expand through renovations.

The director said that if the government approves AoT’s plans, the two airports could be built and opened by 2025.

Constructing a new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport and expanding Don Muang Airport,would be approximately $6.4 billion the director said.

The overall project would solidify Thailand’s standing as a regional aviation hub. It would also ensure that it remains so for many years to come.

New terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport would boost its capacity to 90 million passengers per year. It would increase capacity at Don Muang to 40 million per year.

AoT also expects its spending to increase since it will have to recruit more personnel in January. In preparation for the opening of the new satellite building at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Regarding the Airport City project, which involves the development of land at Suvarnabhumi airport. Mr Nitinai said that Airports of Thailand had discussed with the Treasury Department. A deal to extend the lease on the land from 2032 to 2052.

Airports of Thailand is also planning a bid to find a concessionaire to develop one of two major plots of land adjacent to Suvarnabhumi airport. A commercial investment project worth approximately 10 billion baht.