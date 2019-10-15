Connect with us

Passenger Bus Crashes into Semi Truck Killing Driver
The bus crossed onto the center line to overtake a van. He swerved to the left trying to avoid it, but the bus crashed into his truck’s trailer.

A passenger bus has crashed into a semi-trailer truck, killing the bus driver and injuring all his passengers, on Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan on Tuesday.

The collision occurred in tambon Bang Pu about 8am. Police said there were about 30 employees of Saha Union on the bus. All were injured, eight seriously.

Rescue workers gave first aid to the injured passengers, who were then taken to local hospitals.

The bus driver, Wichian Phumsawat, 53, was crushed to death in his seat.

Wanchai Thongwichit, 35-year-old driver of the truck, told police the bus was travelling in the opposite direction. The bus crossed onto the center line to overtake a van. He swerved to the left trying to avoid it, but the bus crashed into his truck’s trailer.

Source: Bangkok Post, Siamrath

Bus Crash Scene Photos’s (SiamRath)

