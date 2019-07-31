New Transport Minister to Increase Speed Limit in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s new transport minister says he will increase the speed limit to 120 kilometers per hour on four-lane roads nationwide.

He will also restrict the time transport trucks can use Bangkok roads to four hours a day.

Saksayam Chidchob told the Bangkok Post on Tuesday evening this was one of his urgent policies to solve traffic congestion.

“We’ll start with raising the speed limit on four-lane roads nationwide to 120km per hour nationwide,” he said.

The new speed limit of 120kmh will apply to passenger cars and public transport vehicles, including vans, buses and taxis in Thailand.

He added in any case the policy must be based on safety and related agencies must first conduct a comprehensive study to make sure the change would not increase the number of road accidents.

“Most accidents occur on two-lane roads. Increasing the speed limit will add flexibility.”

The Transport Ministry will consult with the National Thai Police said Mr Saksayam

In order to reach an understanding before a ministerial regulation on the change is issued.

Another measure to ease traffic jams is to ban transport lorries in Bangkok except from midnight to 4am everyday.

Mr Saksayam claimed this was the policy used in most countries and Thailand should try adopting it.

Transport permanent-secretary Chaiwat Thongkamkoon said the speed limit change would not apply to all four-lane roads. “We will take into consideration road conditions and shapes,” he said.

As for the transport truck ban, he said a proposal would first be submitted for approval.

Source: Bangkok Post