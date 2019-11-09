Korean Man Stabbed 17 Times Offers Reward to Find his Attacker

A South Korean man who was stabbed 17 times and left for dead by a male compatriot in Pattaya, last month has recovered. He has offered a reward of 100,000 baht for information leading to the arrest of his attacker.

Park Jinhyung, 28, on Saturday told local media his condition had improved after being treated at Chon Buri Hospital.

The South Korean businessman said the reward is for information to anyone who had clues leading to the arrest of his attacker. He is identified as Mr Park, 38, also from South Korea.

The attack happened in South Pattaya about 2am on Oct 24. A taxi driver who found the injured man told police that the heavily bleeding man stumbled out of the rear seat of a parked white BMW X5. He signaled for help before collapsing.

Surveillance camera footage revealed the victim visited an entertainment venue and then picked up a compatriot in South Pattaya. He was later attacked with 17 stab wounds by Mr Park.

Pattaya tourist police said tourist police across the country are tracking down the South Korean suspect. Copies of his photo have been distributed to police detachments nationwide.

News Source: Bangkok Post