Island Koh Larn Expels Tourists and Goes into Covid Lockdown

About 100 tourists were evicted from the island of Koh Larn on Monday, as the island was placed under lockdown from Tuesday to Jan 20. The lockdown was announced on Sunday evening by the Koh Larn Covid-19 committee.

It followed the announcement by the public health office of Chon Buri province that people who travelled between Pattaya and Koh Larn during Dec 18-31, via the Bali Hai boat pier, should closely monitor their health.

That came after a person was found infected with Covid-19 at a ticket vending point.

The Koh Larn announcement required operators of lodging houses and resorts to clear out all tourists on Monday, and not accept new guests until the situation had been resolved.

Before leaving, all tourists were asked to inform the Koh Larn Covid-19 committee as soon as possible if they developed Covid-like symptoms. On Monday morning, boats began taking tourists off the island, the Bangkok Post reported.

On arrival at Bali Hai pier they were sprayed with disinfectant and had their temperature taken by city health officials. At the same time, tourists who wanted to go to Koh Larn were told of the lockdown and turned away .

The measures imposed at Koh Larn:

– All lodging houses and resorts to clear out all tourists by Jan 4 and accept no more guests until the situation has been resolved;

– Residents of Koh Larn are also not to leave the island. If the trip is urgent, they must also go through full health screening on arrival in Pattaya. Anyone wanting to travel to Koh Larn for business must get prior permission from the Covid-19 centre at the boat pier. The trip must be certified by a contact on Koh Larn;

– Koh Larn residents are also to monitor their own health. If they develop Covid-19 symptoms, they should immediately report to the island’s medical centre. or call 038-434144;

– On Koh Larn, there is a curfew from 10pm-5am;

– Speed boat services between Pattaya and Koh Larn are also suspended. Urgent travel must be arranged through the Covid-19 centres at the boat piers;

– Restaurants on the island are open for take-home service only;

– Migrant workers are definitely not allowed to travel to or from the island;

– All announcements issued by Chon Buri province must be strictly observed; and

– From Jan 5-20, for essential trips, there will be three ferries a day between Pattaya and Koh Larn, departing Pattaya at 7am, noon and 6pm, and from Koh Larn at 7am, noon and 5pm.