Hospital to Use Freight Containers for Covid Dead as Morgue Overflow

Amid the spike in deaths in recent weeks from covid-19 infections related to the delta variant hospitals are running out of morgue space for the dead. Thammasat University Hospital reports is planning to obtain two refrigerated freight containers as it is running out of space to store the remains of Covid-19 victims.

In a post on its Facebook page, Thammasat University Hospital said it expected the number of new covid-19 cases to exceed 10,000 in the coming days, as authorities are ramping up pro-active testing at high-risk areas.

Thammasat University Hospital reports its morgue has been flooded with autopsy requests, both on those which had died at the hospital and at home, to determine if their deaths were caused by Covid-19.

As a result, the hospital will rent at least two refrigerated freight containers to securely store the dead bodies.

The Facebook post said: “We want to let people know the real situation we’re facing and will be facing in the next week or so.”

To prevent contagion at the hospital, a 150 square-meter negative pressure chamber has been built in the emergency room, where Covid-19 patients and those at high risk of infection are isolated from other patients, the post added.

Meanwhile, Prof Prasit Watanapa, dean at the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj Hospital and adviser to the government, urged unvaccinated people not to wait around for an alternative vaccine.

He said most critically-ill Covid-19 patients who are currently being treated at Siriraj Hospital had only received one dose of vaccine, or none at all. About half of them showed signs of severe lung infection by the time they were admitted to the hospital.

“Alternative vaccines can be obtained later as a booster, if needed,” he said, adding waiting for a supposedly “superior” vaccine is “not worth the risk”.

“People should get vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity,” Dr Prasit added.