Connect with us

Regional News

Former Park Chief Turns Himself into Police Over Murder Charge
Advertisement

News Video Regional News

Government of Thailand Backs Retailers "No Plastic" Campaign

Regional News

Over 90 Percent of Krathongs Collected in Bangkok Were Biodegradable

Regional News

Retired Policeman Shoots and Kills Plaintiff and Lawyer in Court Room

News Video Regional News

American Fugitive on Life Support after Shooting Himself in the Head

Regional News

Korean Man Stabbed 17 Times Offers Reward to Find his Attacker

Regional News

Nearly 300 People Allege Extortion from Copyright Agents

Health Regional News

How Far Will Thailand's Cannabis Green Gold Rush Go

News Video Regional News

Bangkok City Inspectors Sacked for Extortion of Street Vendor

Regional News

Khon Kaen Court Upholds Jail Sentence for Mayor Who Forced Reporter to Strip

Regional News

Former Park Chief Turns Himself into Police Over Murder Charge

Advertisements

The charges include; premeditated murder, coercion, illegal detention, assault, robbery, also tampering with evidence to cover up a crime.

Published

5 hours ago

on

The former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, and three other suspects have turned themselves into police. The are charged with the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen.

Mr. Chaiwat said he had seen the investigation process and was also aware of the findings. He added that the arrest warrants timing was unusually fast.

After Mr. Chaiwat was interviewed by members of the media, a group of DSI officers showed his arrest warrant. He was then taken into custody for questioning.

The DSI also dispatched several teams to look into areas connected with the murder of the Karen rights activist. One of the areas a farm in Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi province. Footage from CCTV cameras also shows that a vehicle carrying the activist was heading to the farm on the day he went missing.

Yesterday, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases approved warrants for the arrests. The charges include; premeditated murder, coercion, illegal detention, assault, robbery, also tampering with evidence to cover up a crime.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement