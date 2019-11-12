Former Park Chief Turns Himself into Police Over Murder Charge

The former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, and three other suspects have turned themselves into police. The are charged with the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen.

Mr. Chaiwat said he had seen the investigation process and was also aware of the findings. He added that the arrest warrants timing was unusually fast.

After Mr. Chaiwat was interviewed by members of the media, a group of DSI officers showed his arrest warrant. He was then taken into custody for questioning.

The DSI also dispatched several teams to look into areas connected with the murder of the Karen rights activist. One of the areas a farm in Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi province. Footage from CCTV cameras also shows that a vehicle carrying the activist was heading to the farm on the day he went missing.

Yesterday, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases approved warrants for the arrests. The charges include; premeditated murder, coercion, illegal detention, assault, robbery, also tampering with evidence to cover up a crime.