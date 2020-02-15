Thai Fisheries Imposes Fishing Ban on the Gulf of Thailand

Thailand’s Fisheries Department has imposed a fishing ban in the annual closure of the Gulf of Thailand. Above all to allow marine animals to recover their numbers.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said during the three-month fishing is banned in parts of the Gulf. Covering a 27,000 square kilometer area in three coastal provinces; – Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces for three months, starting today.

Fisheries Department, Mr. Chalermchai said the temporary ban, which limits the types of fishing equipment would help replenish mackerel fish stocks.

After the closure ends on May 15, the department will further close a special zone for 30 days. It will be seven nautical miles from shore, allowing young fish to grow.

Meesak Pakdeekong, Director-General of Fisheries Department said the ban would not pose much negative affect on local fishermen.

In 2019, fishing trawlers using nets were able to catch 114,056 tons more of marine life after the opening of the Gulf following a similar closure, Mr. Meesak added.