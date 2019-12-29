Connect with us

Regional News

Day 2: New Years "7 Dangerous Days" 109 Killed, 993 Injured
Advertisement

Regional News

Day One of New Years "7 Dangerous Days" 43 Dead, 466 Injured

Regional News

Another Thai Navy SEAL Diver from Tham Luang Cave Rescue Dies

Regional News

Thailand's Cyber Police Probe Hacking of Prison CCTV Cameras

Regional News

Prime Minister Implores Citizens Please Don't Drink and Drive

News Video Regional News

Thailand Authorities Incinerate 10 Tons of Contaminated Marijuana

Regional News

Second American Detained in Thailand Over Single Bullet in Luggage

Regional News

Alcohol-Free New Year Campaign Launched in Bangkok

Regional News

Prison Security Footage Leaked onto YouTube Causes Stir in Thailand

News Video Regional News

Elephant Santa's Deliver Christmas Presents to Students in Thailand

Regional News

Day 2: New Years “7 Dangerous Days” 109 Killed, 993 Injured

Advertisements

Drunk driving was still the most common cause, resulting in 35.5% of the accidents, followed by speeding (30%).

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Thailand’s road safety center has reported on the second day of the New Years “7 dangerous days” 109 people have been killed. Injuries also increased from 466 on the first day to 993 on the second day of holiday.

The road safety center on Sunday released a report indicating that road accidents during that 48 hours were recorded at 974. With the southern province of Surat Thani topping the list with 33 accidents and 37 people injured.

Chiang Rai Province in the North and Nakhon Sawan Province in the central part of Thailand recorded the highest death toll at six each. The northern province of Lampang saw the highest number of accidents of 21.

Drunk driving has been a factor in 35.49 percent of the accidents; motorcycle accidents at 74.57 percent of road accidents; 65.1 percent of the accidents occurred on main highways.

A total of 194,549 people were charged with traffic violations; including 53,072 cases of not wearing crash helmets and 48,249 cases of driving without licenses.

Authorities have also been ordered to tighten checks at areas susceptible to accidents. Above all railway crossings, intersections, short cuts as well as roadside parking. Police were also ordered to prepare for the mass return to Bangkok at the end of the New Years.

7 Dangerous Days Road Toll Count

7 dangerous days

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement