Day 2: New Years “7 Dangerous Days” 109 Killed, 993 Injured

Thailand’s road safety center has reported on the second day of the New Years “7 dangerous days” 109 people have been killed. Injuries also increased from 466 on the first day to 993 on the second day of holiday.

The road safety center on Sunday released a report indicating that road accidents during that 48 hours were recorded at 974. With the southern province of Surat Thani topping the list with 33 accidents and 37 people injured.

Chiang Rai Province in the North and Nakhon Sawan Province in the central part of Thailand recorded the highest death toll at six each. The northern province of Lampang saw the highest number of accidents of 21.

Drunk driving has been a factor in 35.49 percent of the accidents; motorcycle accidents at 74.57 percent of road accidents; 65.1 percent of the accidents occurred on main highways.

A total of 194,549 people were charged with traffic violations; including 53,072 cases of not wearing crash helmets and 48,249 cases of driving without licenses.

Authorities have also been ordered to tighten checks at areas susceptible to accidents. Above all railway crossings, intersections, short cuts as well as roadside parking. Police were also ordered to prepare for the mass return to Bangkok at the end of the New Years.

7 Dangerous Days Road Toll Count