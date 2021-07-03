Connect with us

Regional News

AstraZeneca Thailand Fails to Delivery Much Need Vaccines on Time
Advertisement

Regional News

Elderly Father Commits Suicide after Daughter Dies from Covid-19

Regional News

Taxi Cab Driver Burned to Death after His Cab Explodes into Fireball

News Regional News

Thai Workers Fleeing Lockdown Blamed for Spreading Covid-19

News Regional News

Restaurants Struggling After Indoor Dining Banned in Bangkok

Regional News

Google Maps Removes Lists that Targeted Hundreds of Anti-Royalist

News Regional News

Canadian Embassy Says its Not in a Position to Vaccinate Citizens

News Regional News

New Covid-19 Restrictions for Bangkok and Five Other Provinces

Regional News

Thai Government Orders Army to Lockdown Construction Workers

Regional News

33 Children and 6 Sitters at Daycare Test Positive for Covid-19

Regional News

AstraZeneca Thailand Fails to Delivery Much Need Vaccines on Time

Published

14 mins ago

on

doses, AstraZeneca ,Thailand, shots

AstraZeneca Thailand is struggling to meet its monthly coronavirus vaccination target of 10 million doses as deliveries will be far less than expected because some vaccine supplies are allotted for export, a senior health official said on Friday.

AstraZeneca will deliver between 5 million and 6 million doses per month for local use starting this month because a portion of local production by Siam Bioscience, its contract manufacturer for Southeast Asia, will be shipped to other countries in the region, said Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, citing a letter from the company.

AstraZeneca Thailand representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments.

The government’s earlier target of administering 10 million doses per month starting in the third quarter relied solely on AstraZeneca shots. To meet that goal, the country will now have to secure vaccines from other manufacturers, including China’s Sinovac Biotech, Dr Nakorn said.

Export customers in the region for AstraZeneca Thailand, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan, had said earlier that their expected deliveries from Thailand were running behind schedule.

The vaccine shortfalls came amid a raging outbreak that sent fatalities to a single-day record high of 61 on Friday, with new cases rising to 6,087, the most since May 17.

Medical facilities are already at their capacity, and if the outbreak doesn’t ease, deaths could double by August, Kumnuan Ungchusak, an expert in epidemiology and an adviser to the Health Ministry, said at a seminar where Dr Nakorn also some.

Senior citizens and people with underlying conditions need to be prioritised, especially as hospitals have already run out of beds for critical-care patients, Dr Kumnuan said.

Fewer than 1% of seniors and about 3% people with underlying conditions have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 so far.

In recent weeks, the government has prioritised jabs for workers to prevent losses in the manufacturing, export and tourism sectors, key drivers of the economy.

As of Friday, a total of 10.3 million people or 15% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose. Of that total, nearly 2.9 million or 4.3% of the population have received two shots.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog