Former Administration Chief Faces 50 Years for Molesting Children

Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Published

4 mins ago

on

Appeals court gives Former Administration Chief Face

An Appeals court in  Southern Thailand has upheld a lower court sentenced of a former administrative organization chief in Phangnga to 50 years in prison. The appeals court also ordered him to pay 2.5 million baht in compensation to two minors.

Athiwat Niammeesri the head of Children, Youth and Family Foundation’s legal department, said on Monday that Mr. Suppasak Pokbut was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults.

He also said a lower court in Phangnga had handed down the same sentence in December last year, for Mr. Suppasak Pokbut.

He was charged with the abduction of minors from their parents, sexual assault and rape of two minors. The victims were 13 and 15 years old when he molested them.

According to the judge who first tried the case, Mr. Suppasak committed 94 offences against the two girls from June 2016 to June 2019.

Thai Criminal Appeals Court Says Former Schoolmaster Must Die

The court sentenced Mr. Suppasak to 324 years in prison, however, Thai law limited his sentence to 50 years.

The court clerk said the court also ordered Mr. Suppasak to pay 2.5 million baht in total to both victims. He was also to pay 7.5% interest on the 2.5 million baht commencing from April 21 last year.

On Monday, the judge dropped a charge of sexually attacking minors under 15. It also amended the interest rate from 7.5% to 5%, effective from April 11, 2021, of this year.

Mr. Suppasak is still facing 50 years in prison for his crimes. He will now take his case to the supreme court, the court clerk said.

