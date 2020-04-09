Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Chiang Mai Police Report the Majority of Curfew Breakers Drunk
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Village Headman Kills Renowned Monk Detained for Curfew Violation

Crime & Legal

Manhunt Launched after 11 Year-old Boy Found Brutally Murdered

Crime & Legal

Covid-19 Curfew Breakers in Thailand Face 2 Years Imprisonment

Crime & Legal

Phuket Police Arrest 7 French Tourists for Violating Emergency Decree

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Warn of Harsh Punishments for Covid-19 Curfew Breakers

Crime & Legal

Eighteen Teenagers Jailed for Partying and Defying Emergency Decree

Crime & Legal

Man Asks to Be Arrested at Police Station for a Vacation from Boss

Crime & Legal

Five Year-old Girl Stabbed to Death by Released Convict

Crime & Legal

Russian Arrested for Working Illegally and Visa Overstay in Phuket

Crime & Legal

Chiang Mai Police Report the Majority of Curfew Breakers Drunk

Published

41 mins ago

on

curfew violators drinking, chiang mai, police arrested

Since the State of Emergency curfew was imposed in Chiang Mai on April 3rd, over 250 people have been arrested for curfew violation. A notable number of those arrested for breaking the curfew were also drunk.

Police announced that a further 43 people had been arrested last night for violating curfew in Chiang Mai. Police also said that amongst those arrested two people were in possession of drugs. Many of the remaining people had also been drinking.

So far police say they have arrested 278 people who have been in violation of the curfew. Anyone caught breaching the curfew is being fined 1,500 baht. They also face being imprisoned for 15 days. Upon release, they are then subject to seven day home detention and a one year probation period.

Police also say that there have yet to be any reports of officers with the virus, though 17 are in quarantine and under close observation.

Due to the number of curfew offenders Chiang Mai’s Governor Charoenrit Sanguansat, has now issued a alcohol ban. He has banned all alcohol sales between 10th to 20th April 2020. Anyone found to be in violation of this will face up to one year in jail and or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement