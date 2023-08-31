Connect with us

WhatsApp will Soon Protect Your Calls from Being Hacked

Published

18 mins ago

on

WhatsApp will Soon Protect Your Calls from Being Hacked

(CTN News) – WhatsApp, a popular messaging app owned by Meta, is committed to enhancing customer privacy. The most recent Google Play Beta Programme update (v2.23.18.15) emphasizes the app’s continuous commitment to protecting user data and privacy.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp previously announced the “silence unknown callers” capability, which allows users to stop calls from unknown contacts to improve call privacy. Additionally, the app will soon offer IP address masking during calls for added protection.

Take a look at the Whatsapp screenshot below:

WhatsApp will Soon Protect Your Calls from Being Hacked

For further protection, WhatsAp’s future call privacy relay function will reroute calls through its servers, masking your IP address. However, as shown in the screenshot, the app warns that rerouting may result in slightly worse call quality.

This feature tries to deliver secure calls that do not allow location monitoring via call data. It does, however, pose the difficulty of combining privacy with call quality. A small set of beta users is currently evaluating the privacy relay feature. The plan is to broaden the testing to a larger audience and produce a stable version.

