Connect with us

Tech

ICloud Storage Prices Have Been Increased In The UK And Other Markets By Apple
Advertisement

Tech Gaming

Twitch Releases New Feature 'Hype Chat': Enhancing The Twitch Experience

Tech

Amazon to Invest $7.8 Billion in Ohio Data Center Expansion, Boosting State's Technology Hub Status

Tech

Meta Introduces Meta Quest+ VR Subscription with Monthly Game Access

Tech

In Canada, Netflix Discontinues Its 'Basic' Subscription Plan

Tech

Google Stock Downgraded On AI Changes To Search Affecting Ad Growth

Tech Gaming

YouTube Started Experimenting New Online Gaming Service Called 'Playables'

Tech

Microsoft Edge Is Designed To Convert It Into A Photo Viewer

Tech

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Will Launch An AI Application Marketplace

Tech

How an Uninterruptible Power Supply Protects Against Power Outages

Tech

Exploring the Depths: The Titan Submarine Revolutionizing Oceanic Research

Tech

Boost Your Web Searching with 40 ChatGPT Plugins: A Comprehensive Guide

Business News Tech

Thailand’s Kasikornbank To Attain Spot Amongst The Top 20 Banks in Vietnam By 2027

Tech

How To Make A YouTube Playlist: From Creating To Sharing And Collaborating

Tech

Netflix Cracks Down On Users Who Share Passwords

Tech

With Microsoft Edge, You Can Quickly Delete Browsing Data

Tech

BTRFS Recovery: A Comprehensive Guide

Tech

6 Underrated and Interesting Image Generation Tools

Tech

How Much Do Solar Panels Cost in the U.S.?

Tech

Google Introduces Chrome's New Image-To-Text Feature To Help Screen Readers Work With PDFs

Tech

ICloud Storage Prices Have Been Increased In The UK And Other Markets By Apple

Published

14 seconds ago

on

ICloud Storage Prices Have Been Increased In The UK And Other Markets By Apple

(CTN News) – It appears as if Apple has increased the price of iCloud storage in some geographic regions, such as the United Kingdom, possibly due to an increase in foreign currency exchange rates.

As far as the pricing of iCloud in the United States is concerned, it remains the same.

Apple UK customers have been told that the price of their iCloud storage has increased by about 25% in the past month. It has also been observed that the same trend has been observed in a handful of other markets across the globe…

While iCloud+ does offer other features such as Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video access, the main use of the tiers is to provide users with cloud storage quotas in which to back up their photos, documents, and other files.

The free cloud storage that Apple provides for each Apple ID, the amount that hasn’t changed since the introduction of iCloud all the way back in 2011, is a paltry 5 GB.

There are currently three tiers of paid iCloud+ plans that you can choose from: 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB.

As of this week, Apple offered the 50 GB plan for £0.79/month, the 200 GB plan for £2.49/month, and the 2 TB plan for £6.99/month in the UK.

As of now, these prices have increased to £0.99/mo, £2.99/mo, and £8.99/mo, a 25% increase on average over what they were three years ago.

It has also been noted that similar price increases have also been observed in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates in recent months.

Apple One also has an option to include iCloud storage, which can be purchased separately if you do not wish to include it in the bundle.

There is, however, something to keep in mind, and that is that the prices for Apple One have not yet been changed. It was announced last fall that Apple services including Apple Music, TV+, and Apple One, were going to be made more expensive around the world.

SEE ALSO:

In Canada, Netflix Discontinues Its ‘Basic’ Subscription Plan

Google Stock Downgraded On AI Changes To Search Affecting Ad Growth
Meta Introduces Meta Quest+ VR Subscription with Monthly Game Access

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs