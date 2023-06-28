ICloud Storage Prices Have Been Increased In The UK And Other Markets By Apple

(CTN News) – It appears as if Apple has increased the price of iCloud storage in some geographic regions, such as the United Kingdom, possibly due to an increase in foreign currency exchange rates.

As far as the pricing of iCloud in the United States is concerned, it remains the same.

Apple UK customers have been told that the price of their iCloud storage has increased by about 25% in the past month. It has also been observed that the same trend has been observed in a handful of other markets across the globe…

While iCloud+ does offer other features such as Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video access, the main use of the tiers is to provide users with cloud storage quotas in which to back up their photos, documents, and other files.

The free cloud storage that Apple provides for each Apple ID, the amount that hasn’t changed since the introduction of iCloud all the way back in 2011, is a paltry 5 GB.

There are currently three tiers of paid iCloud+ plans that you can choose from: 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB.

As of this week, Apple offered the 50 GB plan for £0.79/month, the 200 GB plan for £2.49/month, and the 2 TB plan for £6.99/month in the UK.

As of now, these prices have increased to £0.99/mo, £2.99/mo, and £8.99/mo, a 25% increase on average over what they were three years ago.

It has also been noted that similar price increases have also been observed in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates in recent months.

Apple One also has an option to include iCloud storage, which can be purchased separately if you do not wish to include it in the bundle.

There is, however, something to keep in mind, and that is that the prices for Apple One have not yet been changed. It was announced last fall that Apple services including Apple Music, TV+, and Apple One, were going to be made more expensive around the world.

