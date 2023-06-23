Connect with us

On TikTok, What Does 'Passenger Princess' Mean?
Published

12 seconds ago

(CTN News) – As is the case with many other social media apps, TikTok is also filled with a range of acronyms and slang terms that are frequently used by its users.

In some cases, these words and abbreviations predate the popularity of the short-form video app, while in other cases, they have originated as a result of this app.

You might have seen the phrase passenger princess while scrolling through your For You page, but what does it actually mean and how does it relate to your account? What you need to know about this is outlined below.

Can you tell me what the TikTok trend of passenger princesses is all about?

The Urban Dictionary describes a passenger princess as “A pretty girl who only has one job for the rest of her life, which is to look pretty in the passenger seat while her sneaky boyfriend/significant other drives on the road.”.

Passenger princesses can also be described as someone who gets driven around all the time and does not have any intentions of learning how to drive themselves on their own because it is not in their nature to do so.

Throughout TikTok, the term has become a popular one as the trend for so-called “passenger princesses” to show what the title meant has grown substantially in popularity.

These videos show people, mainly women, sitting in the passenger seat of a car while their significant other drives while they take turns driving the car.

As shown in the TikTok videos, they are shown showing their “duties” as a passenger princess, which often include being in charge of the stereo and air conditioning, as well as giving directions at the last minute.

It is also sometimes necessary to hand snacks to the driver while he is on the road.

As well as reversing the roles and showing the driver as the passenger for the first time, some TikTok users choose to show the passenger princess for the first time as the driver.

In addition to being upset about not having to drive and being able to choose the music, the thing that surprises them the most is having their partner put their hands on their new passenger princess’ thigh while in the car.

You can check out our guide here if you are confused about any other words or acronyms you’re hearing on TikTok, such as POV, ATP, and ISTG. We have compiled a list of the app’s most popular terms to help you get to know the app’s terminology.

Related Topics:
