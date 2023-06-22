Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer: Revolutionizing Self-Driving Technology

(CTN News) – Tesla’s highly anticipated Dojo supercomputer is set to revolutionize its self-driving efforts as it enters production next month. Designed as a custom-built platform for AI machine learning, Dojo is specifically tailored for video training using data from Tesla’s extensive vehicle fleet.

While Tesla already possesses a powerful NVIDIA GPU-based supercomputer, the Dojo supercomputer employs Tesla’s chips and infrastructure, enhancing the automaker’s ability to train neural networks using critical video data. With Tesla’s recent update on Dojo’s production, the company aims to elevate its self-driving technology to new heights.

Unveiling the Dojo Supercomputer

Tesla first introduced the Dojo supercomputer during its AI Day in 2021. At that time, the company was still in the early stages of developing the technology, with only the initial chip and training tiles in place.

Tesla was actively working towards building a complete Dojo cabinet and cluster, known as the “Exapod.” A year later, at AI Day 2022, Tesla showcased significant progress, including a fully functional system tray. The company announced its goal of fully operational cluster by the first quarter of 2023.

Dojo’s Production and Expansion

Despite the eagerly awaited production of Dojo in the first quarter of this year, there was no news regarding its operation. However, Tesla has recently provided an update through its Tesla AI Twitter account, revealing that Dojo is now entering production in July.

According to Tesla’s timeline, the company plans to continually add trays and cabinets to the system, aiming to transform the Dojo cluster into one of the most powerful supercomputers globally by early 2024. Tesla’s ambitious objective is to surpass this milestone by the end of the following year.

Leveraging Real-World Driving Scenarios

Implementing the Dojo supercomputer is expected to unlock the full potential of Tesla’s vast real-world driving database, accumulated over the years through millions of vehicles.

This wealth of data will be crucial in training and refining the neural networks that power Tesla’s self-driving technology. By harnessing the immense computational capabilities of Dojo, Tesla aims to accelerate the rate of improvement in its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software.

This advancement offers hope to individuals who have been less impressed by the rate of progress in Tesla’s FSD Beta, as Dojo has the potential to greatly enhance its performance.

A Hopeful Future for FSD Beta

Many individuals, including myself, eagerly anticipate significant advancements in Tesla’s FSD Beta. The introduction of Dojo represents the best hope for achieving this desired progress.

By leveraging the power of this custom-built supercomputer, Tesla aims to overcome current limitations and significantly accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology.

Although some skepticism remains, Elon Musk, Tesla’s visionary CEO, appears confident in the transformative potential of Dojo. Musk’s conviction suggests that true autonomy may be within reach, even this year.

Conclusion

With Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer entering production, the company is on the cusp of a monumental breakthrough in self-driving technology. As Tesla continues to add trays and cabinets, its custom-built supercomputer will evolve into one of the world’s most powerful.

By fully utilizing its extensive real-world driving database, Tesla is poised to push the boundaries of autonomous driving. Introducing Dojo brings renewed hope for significant advancements in Tesla’s FSD Beta, offering a promising future for realizing true autonomy.