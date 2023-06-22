Connect with us

Micron Technology to Invest $825 Million in New Chip Facility in India
Tech

Published

14 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – In a significant development for the Indian semiconductor industry, Micron Technology, a prominent US memory chip firm, has announced its plans to invest up to $825 million in a state-of-the-art chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India.

This marks Micron’s first-ever factory in the country and signals its commitment to expanding its operations in the growing Indian market. With strong support from the Indian central government and the state of Gujarat, this venture is poised to propel India’s semiconductor sector to new heights.

The Investment and Collaboration

Micron Technology aims to establish a cutting-edge chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat with a total investment of $2.75 billion. Of this amount, 50 percent will be contributed by the Indian central government, while 20 percent will come from Gujarat.

This collaboration between Micron and the Indian authorities highlights the mutual commitment to fostering technological innovation and creating a robust semiconductor ecosystem within the country.

Project Timeline and Job Creation

Construction of the new facility in Gujarat is set to commence in 2023, with the first phase expected to be operational by late 2024. Furthermore, a second phase is anticipated to begin in the latter half of the decade.

The combined completion of these two phases will create up to 5,000 new direct job opportunities within Micron. This infusion of employment opportunities will bolster the local economy and nurture talent in the semiconductor domain.

Cabinet Approval Paves the Way for Micron’s Semiconductor Unit

Earlier this week, the Indian Cabinet approved Micron Technology’s proposal for establishing a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in the country.

The approval comes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States, signifying the government’s commitment to attracting foreign investment in the semiconductor sector.

The project required Cabinet approval due to the significant size of the incentive package provided. With the green light from the Indian government, Micron’s expansion plans in India can now move forward.

Implications for the Indian Semiconductor Industry

Micron Technology’s decision to invest in India comes when the White House actively encourages US chip companies to explore opportunities there.

This move holds immense significance for the Indian semiconductor industry, as it not only signifies the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination but also paves the way for future collaborations.

The establishment of Micron’s chip facility in Gujarat will catalyze technological advancement, skill development, and job creation within the Indian semiconductor sector.

Conclusion

Micron Technology’s substantial investment in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, marks a significant milestone for both the company and the Indian semiconductor industry. With robust support from the Indian central government and the state of Gujarat, this venture will boost the country’s manufacturing capabilities and create numerous employment opportunities. As India emerges as a global hub for semiconductor innovation, collaborations such as these are poised to accelerate the country’s technological progress and contribute to its economic growth.
