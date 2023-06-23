Over 100K ChatGPT Accounts Sold on Dark Web Marketplaces, India & Pakistan Top List of Nations With Most Cases

(CTN News) – Right now, ChatGPTis the most widely used program online. Millions of people worldwide are joining it because of its extraordinary intelligence. Recent breaches have affected thousands of ChatGPT accounts, with India being the most affected country.

India Tops the List with 12,632 Compromised ChatGPT Credentials

Between June 2022 and May 2023, over 100,000 OpenAI ChatGPT credentials were found for sale on underground marketplaces, according to new research. The Singapore-based cybersecurity leader Group-IB discovered 1,01,134 stealer-infected devices that had stored ChatGPT credentials.

Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence reported that between June 2022 and May 2023, 40.5% of all ChatGPT accounts were compromised by cybercriminals in Asia Pacific.

The MENA region and Europe tied for third with 24,925 and 16,951 occurrences, respectively. India has the most compromised ChatGPT credentials (12,632), followed by Pakistan (9,217) and Brazil (6,531). With only 2,463 cases, Bangladesh had the lowest number.

The company’s threat intelligence platform discovered the exposed credentials in the transaction logs of information-stealing software sold on dark web markets over a year. In May of 2023, 26,802 records contained information about compromised ChatGPT accounts.

According to the company’s research, most compromised ChatGPT accounts for sale on the dark web originated in Asia and the Pacific.

ChatGPT has recently been used to improve productivity, software development, and business communications among professionals. The chatbot records past user inquiries and the AI’s responses.

Therefore, sensitive data may be at risk if unauthorized individuals access it. This private data can be used to harass businesses and their personnel. According to the most recent data from Group-IB, ChatGPT is extremely well-liked among underground subreddits.

