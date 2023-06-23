Apple Rolls Out iOS 17 Beta 2 – Everything New In The Updated Version Of iOS

(CTN NEWS) – During WWDC23, iOS 17 beta 1 was made available to developers after months of rumours and conjecture.

Additionally, as our hands-on with the software demonstrates, iOS 17 is a rather minimal update, especially if you don’t frequently use iMessage and FaceTime to connect with your friends and family.

Despite this, there are still many minor upgrades spread throughout the system, and Apple is making more with each new beta release.

It’s time to dig into this build and see what modifications and new features it might contain now that iOS 17 beta 2 is accessible to those signed up for the Apple Developer Programme.

What’s New In iOS 17 Beta 2

Tap to AirDrop