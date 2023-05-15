How To Concert Convert AVIF To PNG: 3 Tools Options For Conversion

(CTN NEWS) – Are you looking to convert your AVIF images to PNG format? In this comprehensive guide, we will cover everything you need to know about converting AVIF to PNG.

We will explore the reasons behind the conversion, the tools you can use, and the step-by-step process to successfully convert your images.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, this guide will provide you with the necessary knowledge to convert AVIF to PNG quickly and efficiently.

AVIF to PNG Conversion

AVIF is a relatively new image format that replaces the widely used JPEG and PNG formats.

It is designed to provide high-quality images with smaller file sizes, making it ideal for use on websites and other digital platforms.

However, not all software and browsers support AVIF format, which can cause problems when sharing or publishing images.

You may need to convert AVIF images to PNG format to overcome this. PNG is a widely supported format that can be used on almost all platforms and devices.

In this guide, we will show you how to convert AVIF to PNG and provide you with all the information you need to do it successfully.

Why Convert AVIF to PNG?

You may need to convert your AVIF images to PNG format for several reasons. Some of these reasons include:

Compatibility Issues: AVIF format is not yet widely supported by all browsers, devices, and software. Converting AVIF images to PNG ensures compatibility across all platforms and devices. File Size: While AVIF images have smaller file sizes than JPEG and PNG, they are still larger than optimized PNG images. Converting AVIF to PNG can help you reduce the file size further. Editing: If you need to edit AVIF images, you may find that not all software supports this format. Converting to PNG makes it easier to edit and modify the image.

Tools for Converting AVIF to PNG

You can use several tools to convert your AVIF images to PNG. Some of the most popular options include:

Adobe Photoshop is a powerful image editing software that supports AVIF and PNG formats. You can easily convert your AVIF images to PNG using this software. GIMP: GIMP is a free and open-source image editing software supporting AVIF and PNG formats. You can use it to convert your images quickly and easily. Online Converters: There are several online converters available that can convert your AVIF images to PNG format. These tools are easy to use and can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

Step-by-Step Process: How to Convert AVIF to PNG

Now that you know why you may need to convert AVIF to PNG and the tools you can use, let’s explore the step-by-step process to convert your images successfully.

Step 1: Choose Your Conversion Tool

The first step is to choose the tool you want to use to convert your images. You can choose from any of the options mentioned above.

Step 2: Open Your AVIF Image

Once you have chosen your tool, open the AVIF image you want to convert.

Step 3: Select Save As

In most image editing software, you can convert an image by selecting “Save As” and then choosing the desired format.

In Adobe Photoshop, for example, you can select “File” > “Save As” and then choose “PNG” from the drop-down menu.